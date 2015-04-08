Brooklyn Pop-Up Market brings outdoor shopping to Clinton Hill

A new weekend pop-up market opened in Clinton Hill this month.

The Brooklyn Pop-Up Market, which debuted in Bushwick last year, opened at the Trilok Fusion Center For Arts on Waverly Avenue April 4 with an Easter egg hunt. Open every weekend from noon to 7 p.m., the outdoor market hosts a wide variety of artistic vendors, from jewelry makers to bakers.

Each week has a different theme and April 18-19 is a garlic festival, featuring all things garlic, even garlic ice cream. The following Sunday will celebrate National Pretzel Day with pretzel vendors.

Misty McCauley and Andy Belle started the Brooklyn Pop-Up Market as an “affordable way for small start-ups to get their products out there,” according to its website. The market will run until Christmas, with a heated tent and holiday vendors in the winter.