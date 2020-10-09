Everything you need to know about breast cancer prevention, treatment and more at this FREE webinar

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and there’s no better time to arm yourself with information on the latest in screening, prevention, diagnosis, treatments and studies.

Join experts for a FREE webinar, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m., presented by Vantage Medical Group.

Speakers include:

Paul Gliedman, MD currently serves as the Medical Director of New York Cancer Treatment Centers, which includes Vantage Medical Group, Brooklyn Radiation Oncology and Vantage Medical Group, Northern Boulevard Radiation Oncology Center in Queens, New York. In addition, he serves as Director of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Mount Sinai Brooklyn.

Sharon M. Rosenbaum Smith, MD specializes in the treatment of young women affected by breast cancer, breast conservation surgery, skin and nipple sparing mastectomy, sentinel lymph node biopsy, and high-risk screening. She is often sought for her expertise in second opinions.

William Samson, MD is a plastic surgeon who specializes in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. Although Dr. Samson performs a wide variety of services, he has a particular interest in breast reconstruction and aesthetic breast surgery.

Register now by clicking here.