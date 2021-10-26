Quantcast
Webinar | Tips on buying a condo/co-op in Brooklyn

Interested in buying into a condo or co-op?

Wondering if a new development condo, resale condo, or co-op apartment is the right fit for you? Curious to see what options are available when securing a loan for these different types of properties? Then you don’t want to miss the free webinar “Tips on Buying a Condo/Co-op in Brooklyn.”

The webinar, part of the Brownstoner Home Event Series, will feature tips and discussions from Brian Scott Cohen, senior loan officer at GR Affinity; Andrew Luftig, partner at Chaves, Perlowitz & Luftig; and Vanessa Connelly, sales manager with The Aguayo Team of Brown Harris. Stevens.

The free webinar will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. Click the link below to register.

This webinar is sponsored by GR Affinity; Chaves, Perlowitz & Luftig; and The Aguayo Team of Brown Harris Stevens.

