Bet365 promo code AMNYXLM: $150 bonus, $1K safety net for 13-game NBA slate

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New bettors can go big this weekend with bet365 promo code AMNYXLM. Players who activate this offer can secure a $150 guaranteed bonus or go all in with a $1,000 safety net bet.

All it takes is a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport to win the $150 bonus. Anyone who wants to go bigger on a first bet can start with the $1,000 safety net offer.

Bet365 Sportsbook should be a go-to option for bettors throughout November. New bettors can claim a sign-up bonus before checking out the other ways to bet in the app. There are bet boosts, early payout specials and other unique offers.

Click here to redeem bet365 promo code AMNYXLM and choose between a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM Offers $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net

Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1K First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Daily Same-Game Parlay Boosts Bonus Last Verified On November 8, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

While most sportsbooks will set up players with one sign-up option, new users who register with bet365 can choose between two offers. On one hand, new users can keep things simple with a $5 bet on any game. Players will win $150 in bonuses no matter what happens in the selected game.

New users who want to raise the stakes on a game can opt for the $1,000 safety net bet. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses. Of course, anyone who picks a winner to start will receive straight cash winnings.

How to Activate Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM

Create a new account with bet365 Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

Provide basic identifying information in the required fields to set up a new user profile. At this point, bettors are ready to make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for either offer.

Finally, choose between the $150 guaranteed bonus or the $1,000 safety net bet. These promos apply to the NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football, NFL and more.

Friday Night NBA Bet Boosts

New players can start with the sign-up offer, but don’t forget to check out the NBA bet boosts for Friday night’s games. Here are a few of the options:

Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each to score 30+ points (+735)

Pacers, Mavericks and Cavaliers all to win (+320)

Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry each to score 25+ points (+450)

Knicks to win, total points over 224 and Jalen Brunson to score 30+ points (+400)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokic each to score 30+ points (+1349)

LeBron James and Paul George each to score 25+ points and make 2+ three-pointers (+500)

Click here to redeem bet365 promo code AMNYXLM and choose between a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

21 and present in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.