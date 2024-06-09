Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000: Bet up to $1K on NBA Finals

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Register using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code to make a large bet on the NBA Finals. Game 2 is set for Sunday night in Boston. Apply our code AMNY81000 to start with an aggressive bet on any market.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah's Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Place a wager up to $1,000 on the Mavericks vs. Celtics after using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. A losing bet will trigger a bonus refund, giving you a second chance.

Search through all of the different markets to find your favorite pick on Sunday night. The Celtics are 6.5-point favorites, but the spread is just one option for your opening wager. Then, you can take advantage of some of the odds boosts.

Sign up here with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. Place a bet up to $1K on the NBA Finals and get a bonus refund after a loss.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Mavs-Celtics, Dodgers-Yankees

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 New User Offer First Bet UP to $1,000 Bonus Last Verified On June 9, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Game 1 was all about the Celtics. The Mavs started going on a run to make a comeback, but the Celtics were able to hold them off. Boston had six players in double digits. That includes a 20-point performance from Kristaps Porzingis in his first game back since the opening series of the playoffs. If you don’t want to wait the entire game to know the outcome of your wager, check out the odds for an early outcome. You can bet on the opening field goal or first quarter.

You can also find odds for the Sunday Night Baseball matchup between the Dodgers and Yankees. New York will have Luis Gil on the mound to try to avoid the sweep. These have been two of the top teams in baseball this year. Follow along during the game and find live odds on the Caesars app.

Guide to Sign Up with Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Take these steps to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code on Sunday. It only takes a couple of minutes to create an account.

Register here with our code AMNY81000. Enter the information needed to confirm your identity and age. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app and enable geolocation services on your iPhone or Android. Deposit money into your account using an accepted payment method, like online banking or a debit card. Place a bet up to $1,000 on any game.

A losing wager will cause a bonus refund, giving you a chance to place a bet of the same amount on another game. More bonuses can be earned through the Caesars Rewards program.

NBA Finals Boosts for Sunday

New boosts are released daily for customers. These are the boosts available for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and PJ Washington each make over 1.5 three-pointers (+240)

Al Horford and Derrick Jones Jr. each over 9.5 points (+450)

Luka Doncic over 3.5 made three-pointers and over 9.5 assists (+325)

Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown each over 19.5 points (+150)

Porzingis over 14.5 points and over 7.5 rebounds (+390)

Sign up here with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY8100 and start with a wager up to $1K. If it loses, you’ll get a bonus bet to use for any other game.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah's Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.