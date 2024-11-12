Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000: Use $1K offer on NBA, NHL

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to start with a $1,000 first bet this week. New bettors who activate this offer can place a first bet on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football or any other available market this week.

Get in on the action in time for Tuesday night’s games. Set up a new account and start with a cash wager of up to $1,000. Players who lose on that first bet will be eligible for a bonus bet that matches the initial stake.

Caesars Sportsbook has tons of ways to bet this week, but it all starts with this $1,000 first bet. Start with this promo before checking out the different odds boosts available on the NBA Cup.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000: Claim $1,000 First Bet

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 New User Offer First Bet Up to $1,000 In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, College Basketball 50% Parlay Boost Bonus Last Verified On November 12, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

First off, let’s take a closer look at how to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook. Create an account with the step-by-step instructions below:

Click on any of the links on this page to start the sign-up process. Make sure to input promo code AMNY81000.

Set up a new account by filling out the required information sections and depositing $10 or more in cash.

Start with a $1,000 first bet on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport on Tuesday night.

Bettors who lose on that initial wager will receive a bonus bet that matches the original stake.

Apply $1,000 First Bet to NBA, NHL

This is a straightforward offer that provides bettors with a ton of flexibility. Anyone who activates this offer can start with a sizable cash wager on a first bet. Remember, Caesars Sportsbook will cover any losses up to $1,000.

In other words, players will have a second chance to win with this promo. Set up a new account in time to apply this $1,000 first bet to any game. We expect to see a lot of interest in the eight NBA Cup games. There are great matchups like Knicks-Sixers and Warriors-Mavericks.

Tuesday Night Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook

After securing this $1,000 first bet, new players can check out the other offers available in the Caesars Sportsbook app. There are a ton of odds boosts available on the Tuesday night NBA Cup games. Here are a few of the options:

Paul George, Lauri Markkanen & Julius Randle Each Over 19.5 Points: +500

Bucks, Jazz, Warriors & Timberwolves All Win: +700

Klay Thompson & Stephen Curry Each Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +220

Anthony Edwards Over 24.5 Points & Over 4.5 Assists: +200

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 24.5 Points & Mikal Bridges Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +400

Celtics, Heat, Magic & Knicks All Win: +375

