Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Secure $1,000 MLB bet today

Prospective sports bettors can use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 today to unlock a $1,000 bet on Caesars for use on games in any league this week. With a loaded slate of MLB matchups remaining tonight, let’s dive into how to use this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah's Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

If you sign up through our links and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 at sign-up, you’ll unlock a $1,000 bet on Caesars. This can be applied to any betting market in an MLB game or another league.

Gerrit Cole will make his season debut for the New York Yankees tonight as they welcome the Baltimore Orioles to town. Baltimore enters this matchup 2.5 games behind the Yankees in the AL East, so Cole won’t have the benefit of starting his season against a weak squad.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to unlock a $1,000 bet on Caesars for any matchup this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Secure $1,000 MLB Bet Today

If you want to get in on the action with Caesars Sportsbook tonight, the good news is their new user offer is a flexible one. You can choose any game or player prop as part of this offer. This includes moneyline, spread, and total runs lines, as well as home runs, stolen bases, hits, strikeouts, and more.

Losing your first bet will earn you back up to $1,000 in bonus bets, while a win will trigger a bonus bet refund. If you want to play it safe by betting on the Yankees to cover the spread or the Dodger to win, you can. You could instead bet on Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run or Gerrit Cole to have 8+ strikeouts at longer odds. That could potentially earn you a bigger cash profit with a win.

How to Register with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000

Caesars Sportsbook has made signing up for an account as easy as it gets. Complete the steps below to secure a $1,000 bet on Caesars:

Click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000.

and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. Complete the required information sections with your name, address, phone number, date of birth, and email address.

Select any deposit method and add $10 or more to your account.

Navigate to the game of your choice and wager up to $1,000 on any market.

A winning cash wager will earn you back your stake along with cash winnings. Losing your first bet will trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000.

Odds Boosts for Wednesday’s Games

Caesars Sportsbook has a ton of enhanced odds markets available for Wednesday’s action. Here are some of the best boosts available:

Jose Altuve, Teoscar Hernandez & William Contreras Each Record Hit (+160)

Giancarlo Stanton & DJ LeMahieu Each Over 1.5 Total Bases (+400)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & Daulton Varsho Each Over 1.5 Total Bases (+450)

Carlos Correa & Brandon Lowe Each Over 1.5 Total Bases (+450)

Royals Win & Vinnie Pasquantino HR (+650)

Astros Win & Yainer Diaz HR (+850)

Secure a $1,000 bet on Caesars when you click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000.

