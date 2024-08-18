DraftKings + FanDuel promo code: Score $300 in bonus bets for Yankees-Tigers, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Activate the current DraftKings + FanDuel promo code offers to win bonus bets for MLB action. You can use both offers to bet on the Little League Classic on Sunday night.

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus FanDuel Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus Bonuses Last Verified On August 18, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Register through our DraftKings promo code links and place a $5 bet on an MLB game. Win or lose, you’ll gain a $150 bonus to use throughout the week. Get another $150 bonus by winning your first $5 bet with this FanDuel promo code offer.

The Yankees shut out the Tigers in the first game of this series, but it was New York who was unable to score a run on Saturday. The series will be decided on Sunday night in the Little League Classic. Marcus Stroman will be on the mound for the Yankees, while Tarik Skubal will pitch for the Tigers.

Click here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer and score an instant $150 MLB bonus. Register here with this FanDuel promo code offer and get a $150 bonus by winning a $5 wager.

Unlock More MLB Bonuses on DraftKings + FanDuel

Go to the promotions tab on DraftKings to find new MLB bonuses every day. We have seen profit boosts, insurance offers, free contests and more. Customers can also earn perks throughout the MLB season with Dynasty Rewards.

FanDuel has a busy promotions page and an extensive betting guide for those who are new to betting online. Same-game parlay boosts are common, and it makes it easy to combine different markets to create a unique parlay.

Once you have made your first bets, check out the future odds to bet on division winners and the World Series. It’s the perfect time to take the Yankees to win the AL East and hold off the Orioles. Right now, the Dodgers still have the best odds to win the World Series.

DraftKings Promo Code Releases $150 Bonus

Gear up for a week full of MLB action by using this welcome offer on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Register here to unlock the current DraftKings promo code offer. Download the mobile app and enable location services on your iPhone or Android. Deposit $5 or more with PayPal, a debit card, Venmo, PayPal or another payment method. Place a $5 bet on an MLB game.

The result of your first bet doesn’t matter with this offer, so you’ll get the $150 bonus regardless of the outcome. This will be in the form of (6) $25 bonus bets.

Win $150 Bonus with This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Follow our guide to begin with the best welcome offer on America’s most popular sportsbook app.

Sign up here to activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Fill in your email, birthdate, full name and other info to verify your identity. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and allow for location services. Make a deposit of $5 or more with an accepted payment method. Bet $5 on the MLB game of your choice.

If this bet wins, you’ll receive a $150 bonus. This bonus can be used for MLB games all week. After getting Monday off, the Yankees will start a series with the Guardians on Tuesday.

