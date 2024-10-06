ESPN BET NFL Promo Code AMNY: $1,000 Bet Reset for Sunday Week 5

The NFL season rolls along with Week 5 on Sunday and bettors can take advantage of ESPN BET promo code AMNY. Signing up for this offer will unlock a $1,000 first bet reset for players to use on any NFL matchup.
Set up a new account, make a cash deposit and place a bet on the NFL or any other sport this weekend. Players who pick a winner will receive straight cash winnings. However, anyone who misses on that first bet will get a reset with bonus bets.
The ESPN BET mobile app is set up for football fans. Start with this $1,000 first bet reset, but don’t forget about the NFL odds boosts and parlay lounge in the app. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.
ESPN BET NFL Promo Code AMNY: How to Register
|ESPN BET Promo Code
|AMNY
|New User Offer
|$1,000 First Bet Reset (50 Free Casino Spins and $500 in Eligible Casino Cashback on Hollywood Casino in MI, NJ, PA and WV)
|Other In-App Offers
|Odds Boosts, Parlay Lounge, etc.
|Available States
|MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI
|Bonus Last Verified On
|October 6, 2024
Activating this offer is as easy as 1-2-3. New users on ESPN BET can get in on the action by following these simple steps:
- Sign up using the links on this page and apply promo code AMNY.
- Answer the required information sections and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.
- Get the ESPN BET mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.
- Lock in a $1,000 first bet reset on the NFL or any other game this weekend.
- Players who lose on that initial wager will get a reset with bonus bets.
Score $1,000 First Bet Reset With ESPN BET NFL Promo Code AMNY
This $1,000 first bet is setting the stage for bettors on Sunday. This is a flexible opportunity for bettors to go big on a Week 5 matchup. Start with a cash wager of up to $1,000 on the NFL.
Remember, ESPN BET will cover any losses on that initial wager with up to $1,000 back in bonuses. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will be eligible for five $100 bonus bets.
In addition to this $1,000 first bet reset, new users can get 50 free casino spins and a 24-hour insurance period on Hollywood Casino. These casino bonuses are available for anyone who signs up in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia or Michigan.
NFL Week 5 Boosts and Offers
Bettors love odds boosts, especially on a football Sunday. ESPN BET has tons of boosts available for these NFL Week 5 matchups. Check out these exclusive boosts:
- Aaron Rodgers to record 2+ passing touchdowns and 25+ passing completions plus Jets to win (+1100)
- Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf and CeeDee Lamb each to record 65+ receiving yards (+650)
- Derrick Henry, Ja’Marr Chase and James Cook each to score a touchdown (+725)
- Tyreek Hill, DJ Moore and Terry McLaurin each to record 5+ receptions (+625)
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Reed and D.K. Metcalf to combine for 20+ receptions (+500)
21+ and present in MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.