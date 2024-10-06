ESPN BET NFL Promo Code AMNY: $1,000 Bet Reset for Sunday Week 5

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The NFL season rolls along with Week 5 on Sunday and bettors can take advantage of ESPN BET promo code AMNY. Signing up for this offer will unlock a $1,000 first bet reset for players to use on any NFL matchup.

Set up a new account, make a cash deposit and place a bet on the NFL or any other sport this weekend. Players who pick a winner will receive straight cash winnings. However, anyone who misses on that first bet will get a reset with bonus bets.

The ESPN BET mobile app is set up for football fans. Start with this $1,000 first bet reset, but don’t forget about the NFL odds boosts and parlay lounge in the app. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

ESPN BET NFL Promo Code AMNY: How to Register

ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY New User Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset (50 Free Casino Spins and $500 in Eligible Casino Cashback on Hollywood Casino in MI, NJ, PA and WV) Other In-App Offers Odds Boosts, Parlay Lounge, etc. Available States MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI Bonus Last Verified On October 6, 2024

Activating this offer is as easy as 1-2-3. New users on ESPN BET can get in on the action by following these simple steps:

Sign up using the links on this page and apply promo code AMNY.

Answer the required information sections and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Get the ESPN BET mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Lock in a $1,000 first bet reset on the NFL or any other game this weekend.

Players who lose on that initial wager will get a reset with bonus bets.

Score $1,000 First Bet Reset With ESPN BET NFL Promo Code AMNY

This $1,000 first bet is setting the stage for bettors on Sunday. This is a flexible opportunity for bettors to go big on a Week 5 matchup. Start with a cash wager of up to $1,000 on the NFL.

Remember, ESPN BET will cover any losses on that initial wager with up to $1,000 back in bonuses. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will be eligible for five $100 bonus bets.

In addition to this $1,000 first bet reset, new users can get 50 free casino spins and a 24-hour insurance period on Hollywood Casino. These casino bonuses are available for anyone who signs up in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia or Michigan.

NFL Week 5 Boosts and Offers

Bettors love odds boosts, especially on a football Sunday. ESPN BET has tons of boosts available for these NFL Week 5 matchups. Check out these exclusive boosts:

Aaron Rodgers to record 2+ passing touchdowns and 25+ passing completions plus Jets to win (+1100)

Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf and CeeDee Lamb each to record 65+ receiving yards (+650)

Derrick Henry, Ja’Marr Chase and James Cook each to score a touchdown (+725)

Tyreek Hill, DJ Moore and Terry McLaurin each to record 5+ receptions (+625)

Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Reed and D.K. Metcalf to combine for 20+ receptions (+500)

21+ and present in MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.