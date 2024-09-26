ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY: $1,000 Bonus for Cowboys-Giants TNF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Signing up with ESPN BET promo code AMNY will unlock a $1,000 first bet reset for Cowboys vs. Giants Thursday Night Football. This is an opportunity to push the envelope on a bet, but with a forgiving backstop in place. Bet on the NFL, MLB or any other sport this weekend.

Securing this new promo is a breeze. Bettors can create an account, lock in a $1,000 first bet reset and check out all the other ways to bet this week. Between the NFL, MLB and college football, there should be something for every sports fan.

ESPN BET should be a go-to option for bettors this fall. With the MLB postseason coming up and football season heating up, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of this promo.

Access $1,000 First Bet Reset With ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY

ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY New User Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset (+50 Free Casino Spins and $500 in Eligible Cashback on Hollywood Casino in MI, NJ, PA or WV) Other In-App Offers Parlay Lounge, Odds Boosts, etc. Terms & Conditions 21+ and present in MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On September 26, 2024

This $1,000 first bet reset puts the power in the hands of players. Set up a new user profile with ESPN BET and lock in a cash wager on any game. This is a chance for bettors to raise the bar.

New players who start with a winning bet won’t need to worry about the reset. These players will receive straight cash winnings. However, anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive bonus bets that match the initial stake.

All new users on ESPN BET will qualify for the $1,000 first bet reset, but players in select states (MI, NJ, PA or WV) will also get two Hollywood Casino bonuses. These bettors will qualify for 50 free casino spins and a 24-hour insurance period.

ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY: How to Register

Activate this offer in time to bet on the end of the MLB regular season or NFL Week 4:

Use any of the links on this page to sign up and input promo code AMNY.

After reaching a registration landing page, provide the required information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more via online banking, credit/debit cards, PayPal, etc.

Get the ESPN BET mobile app on any compatible iOS or Android device.

Bet up to $1,000 on any game in any sport.

Exclusive Offers on the NFL

There are exclusive offers available on the NFL in the ESPN BET app. Bettors can grab specials on intriguing teams like the Commanders, Steelers, Vikings, Bengals and Chiefs. Check out these exclusive NFL offers:

Steelers to win 10+ games in the regular season (-105)

Jayden Daniels to win Offensive Rookie of the Year (+165)

Justin Jefferson to win Offensive Player of the Year (+600)

Chiefs to win 13+ games in the regular season (-165)

Joe Burrow to win the Comeback Player of the Year (+1200)

21+ and present in MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.