FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, win $300 bonus for Saints-Broncos

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Get in on the action with this FanDuel promo code offer and lock in a $300 bonus. Players who activate this promo and place a $5 winning wager will win these bonus bets. Players will also get a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

This is a massive boost that new users can apply to Thursday Night Football, the MLB postseason or any other game this week. Players who pick a winning side will receive $300 in bonuses to use on any available market.

NFL Week 7 kicks off with the Saints and Broncos on Thursday Night Football. The Saints are underdogs at home, but we know that anything can happen on a short week. Gear up for a full weekend of sports with this FanDuel promo.

Click here a to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 on Saints-Broncos to get $300 in bonuses with a win. New users will also receive three months of NBA League Pass.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus With a Win

FanDuel Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus With a Win + 3 Months of NBA League Pass Terms and Conditions 21+ in Eligible States – Must Win $5 Bet to Trigger Bonus In-App Promos 30% MLB Profit Boost, 30% SGP Profit Boost for Monday Night Football Bonus Last Verified On October 17, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

New bettors can go big on the NFL, MLB or any other sport with this FanDuel promo. Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit of $10 or more. From there, bet $5 on any game. Remember, anyone who picks a winner will receive $300 in bonuses.

It’s worth noting that the NBA League Pass subscription is a guarantee. New users will receive the three-month trial regardless of the outcome of the original wager.

How to Secure This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook is a breeze. Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Next, make a cash deposit of $10 or more using any of the secure payment methods. Finally, place a $5 bet on any game in any sport. Players who start with a winning wager will receive $300 in total bonuses.

Saints vs. Broncos Betting Preview, Odds

The Saints (+2.5) are slight underdogs at home in this battle between rookie quarterbacks. New Orleans will send out Spencer Rattler for his second career start while Denver will stick with Bo Nix. There are other ways to bet on this game in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Check out the 30% profit boost and no sweat same game parlay for this Thursday Night Football matchup. Hit the ground running for NFL Week 7 with the best boosts and bonuses in the app.

Click here a to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 on Saints-Broncos to get $300 in bonuses with a win. New users will also receive three months of NBA League Pass.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.