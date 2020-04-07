2020 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Knicks nab point guard

The uncertainty that comes with the freeze of athletics due to the coronavirus outbreak has certainly provided a hit to the NBA.
The regular season was down to its final handful of games before play was postponed indefinitely with no concrete date of return known as of yet.
Las Vegas could host a truncated postseason, whenever that might be, but the 2020 NBA Draft — which will be held after the conclusion of the campaign — will likely be held after that.
That means we could be looking at a draft in August or September rather than its normal June slot.
The pre-draft process will obviously be shortened and the top collegiate prospects were unable to make one last impression in the NCAA Tournament, so it will be tougher for scouts and personnel to make clear-cut choices this year.
So mocking the first round of the 2020 draft isn’t much of a picnic, but here is what amNewYork Metro came up with in its first edition:
AMNY Metro 2020 NBA Mock Draft: 1st Round
- Golden State Warriors- James Wiseman, C, Memphis
- Cleveland Cavaliers- Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
- Minnesota Timberwolves- Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn
- Atlanta Hawks- LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra (Australia)
- Detroit Pistons- Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)
- New York Knicks- Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
- Chicago Bulls- Onyeka Onkongwu, PF, USC
- Charlotte Hornets- Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton
- Washington Wizards- Jaden McDaniels, PF/C, Washington
- Phoenix Suns- Killian Hayes, PG, France
- San Antonio Spurs- Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
- Sacramento Kings- RJ Hampton, PG, NZ Breakers
- New Orleans Pelicans- Devin Vassell, SG, Florida State
- Portland Trail Blazers- Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
- Orlando Magic- Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
- Minnesota Timberwolves (via Nets)- Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis
- Boston Celtics (via Grizzlies)- Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona
- Dallas Mavericks- Theo Maledon, PG, France
- Milwaukee Bucks (via Pacers)- Jahmi’us Ramsey, PG, Texas Tech
- Brooklyn Nets (via Sixers)- Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova
- Denver Nuggets (via Rockets)- Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State
- Philadelphia 76ers (via Thunder)- Josh Green, SG, Arizona
- Miami Heat- Robert Woodward II, SF, Mississippi State
- Utah Jazz- Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
- Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets)- Jordan Nwora, PF, Louisville
- Boston Celtics- Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke
- New York Knicks (via Clippers)- Isaiah Stewart, PF/C, Washington
- Toronto Raptors- Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Serbia
- Los Angeles Lakers- Tre Jones, PG, Duke
- Boston Celtics (via Bucks)- Leandro Balmaro, SG, Argentina