2020 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Knicks nab point guard

Joe Pantorno
3 hours ago
Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton. (Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports)

The uncertainty that comes with the freeze of athletics due to the coronavirus outbreak has certainly provided a hit to the NBA. 

The regular season was down to its final handful of games before play was postponed indefinitely with no concrete date of return known as of yet. 

Las Vegas could host a truncated postseason, whenever that might be, but the 2020 NBA Draft — which will be held after the conclusion of the campaign — will likely be held after that. 

That means we could be looking at a draft in August or September rather than its normal June slot. 

The pre-draft process will obviously be shortened and the top collegiate prospects were unable to make one last impression in the NCAA Tournament, so it will be tougher for scouts and personnel to make clear-cut choices this year. 

So mocking the first round of the 2020 draft isn’t much of a picnic, but here is what amNewYork Metro came up with in its first edition: 

AMNY Metro 2020 NBA Mock Draft: 1st Round

  1. Golden State Warriors- James Wiseman, C, Memphis
  2. Cleveland Cavaliers- Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
  3. Minnesota Timberwolves- Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn
  4. Atlanta Hawks- LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra (Australia)
  5. Detroit Pistons- Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)
  6. New York Knicks- Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
  7. Chicago Bulls- Onyeka Onkongwu, PF, USC
  8. Charlotte Hornets- Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton
  9. Washington Wizards- Jaden McDaniels, PF/C, Washington
  10. Phoenix Suns- Killian Hayes, PG, France
  11. San Antonio Spurs- Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
  12. Sacramento Kings- RJ Hampton, PG, NZ Breakers
  13. New Orleans Pelicans- Devin Vassell, SG, Florida State
  14. Portland Trail Blazers- Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
  15. Orlando Magic- Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
  16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Nets)- Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis
  17. Boston Celtics (via Grizzlies)- Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona 
  18. Dallas Mavericks- Theo Maledon, PG, France
  19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Pacers)- Jahmi’us Ramsey, PG, Texas Tech
  20. Brooklyn Nets (via Sixers)- Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova
  21. Denver Nuggets (via Rockets)- Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State
  22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Thunder)- Josh Green, SG, Arizona
  23. Miami Heat- Robert Woodward II, SF, Mississippi State
  24. Utah Jazz- Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
  25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets)- Jordan Nwora, PF, Louisville
  26. Boston Celtics- Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke
  27. New York Knicks (via Clippers)- Isaiah Stewart, PF/C, Washington
  28. Toronto Raptors- Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Serbia
  29. Los Angeles Lakers- Tre Jones, PG, Duke
  30. Boston Celtics (via Bucks)- Leandro Balmaro, SG, Argentina

