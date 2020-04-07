2020 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Knicks nab point guard

The uncertainty that comes with the freeze of athletics due to the coronavirus outbreak has certainly provided a hit to the NBA.

The regular season was down to its final handful of games before play was postponed indefinitely with no concrete date of return known as of yet.

Las Vegas could host a truncated postseason, whenever that might be, but the 2020 NBA Draft — which will be held after the conclusion of the campaign — will likely be held after that.

That means we could be looking at a draft in August or September rather than its normal June slot.

The pre-draft process will obviously be shortened and the top collegiate prospects were unable to make one last impression in the NCAA Tournament, so it will be tougher for scouts and personnel to make clear-cut choices this year.

So mocking the first round of the 2020 draft isn’t much of a picnic, but here is what amNewYork Metro came up with in its first edition:

AMNY Metro 2020 NBA Mock Draft: 1st Round