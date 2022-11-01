2022 New York City Marathon preview, schedule, map, more

The most successful distance runner on the planet is ready to keep her run of domination going at the 2022 New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.

Olympic, Boston Marathon, and last year’s New York City Marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir will make her return to the Big Apple to defend her title.

Jepchirchir, who hails from Kenya, is the only athlete — male or female — to win the New York City, Boston, and Olympic marathons.

She won the gold at the Tokyo Olympics last summer by 16 seconds before taking the NYC crown just four months later in her United States racing debut.

“I’m very excited to return to New York to defend my title and run an even faster time at this year’s TCS New York City Marathon,” Jepchirchir said. “As a mother and a role model, I’m also motivated to inspire the next generation of female runners as I race through the five boroughs and raise the bar for women everywhere.”

In the open men’s division, defending champion Alebrt Korir of Kenya and wheelchair division champion Marcel Hug of Switzerland, headline a field that also includes Olympic and Paralympic stars Galen Rupp and Daniel Romanchuk — both of the United States.

“I’m very happy to return to New York after my victory last year, but I also feel a great responsibility to defend my title,” Korir said. “It was surprising to me that the list of athletes who have returned to defend their title has very few names on it, but I am training very hard to join them. It is never easy, but I have the benefit of experience.”

In total, 50,000 runners will take part in the NYC Marathon on Sunday, ensuring that the benchmark event returns to full capacity for the first time since 2019.

The 2020 edition of the race was canceled due to COVID before 25,010 finishers crossed the line in 2021 — the marathon’s 50th edition.

“Every year, runners from all over the world come to New York City because there’s no better race than the New York City Marathon,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “This race is the strongest proof of New York’s unrelenting spirit and determination, and we are proud to announce that, this year, we’ll be back at full capacity. With 50,000 runners competing, the city that never sleeps will be where champions are made.”

The schedule of the race is as follows:

2022 New York City Marathon Schedule, Sunday, Nov. 6

Division Time Estimated Finish Time Professional Men’s Wheelchair 8 a.m. ET 9:30 a.m. Professional Women’s Wheelchair 8:02 a.m. 9:40 a.m. Handcycle Category, Select Ambulatory Athletes with Disabilities 8:22 a.m. TBD Professional Women’s Open 8:40 a.m. 11:05 a.m. Mastercard Priceless 8:55 a.m. TBD Professional Men’s Open 9:05 a.m. 11:15 a.m. Wave 1 9:10 a.m. TBD Wave 2 9:45 a.m. TBD Wave 3 10:20 a.m. TBD Wave 4 10:55 a.m. TBD Wave 5 11:30 a.m. TBD

How to Watch

The New York City Marathon has launched an official app with “a groundbreaking second screen feature that will transform the marathon experience for runners and fans alike.”

For the first time ever, the professional men’s and women’s wheelchair and open-division races will be live-streamed on the app in its entirety — giving fans the option to focus on any of the three races with the swipe of a finger.

The app will enhance the national broadcast featured on WABC/ESPN.

2022 New York City Marathon Start Map