2023 NHL Mock Draft pre-Stanley Cup Final: Top 30 picks set in 1st round

With the Stanley Cup Final set between the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights, the top 30 picks are set for our third 2023 NHL Mock Draft of the year.
The top two selections already seem like a lock with Connor Bedard destined to join the Chicago Blackhawks after they won the draft lottery earlier this month followed by Michigan center Adam Fantilli appearing to be the consolation prize for the Anaheim Ducks.
The rest, however, is ultimately unknown.
AMNY Sports’ 2023 NHL Mock Draft version 3.0
1) Chicago Blackhawks
- Connor Bedard, C, Regina (WHL)
- DOB: 7/17/05
- Height: 5-foot-9
- 2022-23 stats: 64 games, 80 goals, 86 assists, 166 points
2) Anaheim Ducks
- Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan (NCAA)
- DOB: 10/12/04
- Height: 6-foot-2
- 2022-23 stats: 36 games, 30 goals, 35 assists, 65 points
3) Columbus Blue Jackets
- Leo Carlsson, C/LW, Orebro (Sweden)
- DOB: 12/26/06
- Height: 6-foot-3
- 2022-23 stats: 44 games, 10 goals, 15 assists, 25 points
4) San Jose Sharks
- Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg (WHL)
- DOB: 5/12/05
- Height: 5-foot-9
- 2022-23 stats: 65 games, 38 goals, 67 assists, 105 points
5) Montreal Canadiens
- Matvei Michkov, RW, St. Petersburg (Russia)
- DOB: 12/9/04
- Height: 5-foot-10
- 2022-23 stats: 27 games, 9 goals, 11 assists, 20 points
6) Arizona Coyotes
- William Smith, C, USA U-18
- DOB: 3/17/05
- Height: 5-foot-11
- 2022-23 stats: 87 games, 75 goals, 114 assists, 189 points
7) Philadelphia Flyers
- Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (Sweden-2)
- DOB: 6/15/05
- Height: 6-foot-1
- 2022-23 stats: 62 games, 26 goals, 27 assists, 53 points
8) Washington Capitals
- Oliver Moore, C, USA U-18
- DOB: 1/22/05
- Height: 5-foot-11
- 2022-23 stats: 91 games, 43 goals, 66 assists, 109 points
9) Detroit Red Wings
- Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound (OHL)
- DOB: 2/14/05
- Height: 6-foot-0
- 2022-23 stats: 65 games, 49 goals, 34 assists, 83 points
10) St. Louis Blues
- Ryan Leonard, RW, USA U-18
- DOB: 1/21/04
- Height: 5-foot-11
- 2022-23 stats: 81 games, 70 goals, 61 assists, 131 points
11) Vancouver Canucks
- Dmitriy Simashev, D, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia)
- DOB: 2/4/05
- Height: 6-foot-4
- 2022-23 stats: 97 games, 6 goals, 22 assists, 28 points
12) Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa)
- Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Skelleftea Jr. (Sweden)
- DOB: 3/11/05
- Height: 5-foot-10
- 2022-23 stats: 95 games, 25 goals, 50 assists, 75 points
13) Buffalo Sabres
- Matthew Wood, RW, UConn (NCAA)
- DOB: 2/6/05
- Height: 6-foot-3
- 2022-23 stats: 42 games, 18 goals, 29 assists, 47 points
14) Pittsburgh Penguins
- Nate Danielson, C, Brandon (WHL)
- DOB: 9/27/04
- Height: 6-foot-1
- 2022-23 stats: 68 games, 33 goals, 45 assists, 78 points
15) Nashville Predators
- Danil But, LW, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia)
- DOB: 2/15/05
- Height: 6-foot-5
- 2022-23 stats: 50 games, 21 goals, 17 assists, 38 points
16) Calgary Flames
- David Reinbacher, D, Kloten (Switzerland)
- DOB: 10/25/04
- Height: 6-foot-2
- 2022-23 stats: 61 games, 3 goals, 25 assists, 28 points
17) Detroit Red Wings (from NY Islanders via Vancouver)
- Gabriel Perreault, RW, USA U-18
- DOB: 5/7/05
- Height: 5-foot-10
- 2022-23 stats: 90 games, 78 goals, 118 assists, 196 points
18) Winnipeg Jets
- Eduard Sale, LW, Brno (Czechia)
- DOB: 3/10/05
- Height: 6-foo-2
- 2022-23 stats: 84 games, 26 goals, 29 assists, 55 points
19) Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)
- Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Omsk Jr. (Russia)
- DOB: 4/26/05
- Height: 5-foot-10
- 2022-23 stats: 47 games, 2 goals, 30 assists, 32 points
20) Seattle Kraken
- Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver (WHL)
- DOB: 11/12/04
- Height: 6-foot-3
- 2022-23 stats: 45 games, 23 goals, 33 assists, 56 points
21) Minnesota Wild
- Otto Stenberg, C, Frolunda Jr.
- DOB: 5/29/05
- Height: 5-foot-11
- 2022-23 stats: 77 games, 46 goals, 49 assists, 95 points
22) Columbus Blue Jackets (from Los Angeles)
- Lukas Dragicevic, D, Tri-City (WHL)
- DOB: 4/25/05
- Height: 6-foot-1
- 2022-23 stats: 75 games, 17 goals, 62 assists, 79 points
23) New York Rangers
- Tom Willander, D, Rogle Jr. (Sweden)
- DOB: 2/9/05
- Height: 6-foot-1
- 2022-23 stats: 69 games, 11 goals, 36 assists, 47 points
24) Nashville Predators (from Edmonton)
- Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa (OHL)
- DOB: 1/21/05
- Height: 6-foot-2
- 2022-23 stats: 65 games, 27 goals, 41 assists, 68 points
25) St. Louis Blues (from Toronto)
- Gavin Brindley, C, Michigan (NCAA)
- DOB: 10/5/04
- Height: 5-foot-8
- 2022-23 stats: 48 games, 13 goals, 29 assists, 42 points
26) San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey)
- Oliver Bonk, D, London (OHL)
- DOB: 1/9/05
- Height: 6-foot-2
- 2022-23 stats: 67 games, 10 goals, 30 assists, 40 points
28) Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston via Washington)
- Tanner Molendyk, D, Saskatoon (WHL)
- DOB: 2/3/05
- Height: 5-foot-11
- 2022-23 stats: 67 games, 9 goals, 28 assists, 37 points
29) St. Louis Blues (from Dallas via NY Rangers)
- Andrew Cristall, LW, Kelowna (WHL)
- DOB: 2/4/05
- Height: 5-foot-11
- 2022-23 stats: 54 games, 39 goals, 56 assists, 95 points
30) Carolina Hurricanes
- Bradly Nadeau, LW, Penticton (BCHL)
- DOB: 5/5/05
- Height: 5-foot-10
- 2022-23 stats: 54 games, 45 goals, 68 assists, 113 points