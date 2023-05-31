2023 NHL Mock Draft pre-Stanley Cup Final: Top 30 picks set in 1st round

With the Stanley Cup Final set between the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights, the top 30 picks are set for our third 2023 NHL Mock Draft of the year.

The top two selections already seem like a lock with Connor Bedard destined to join the Chicago Blackhawks after they won the draft lottery earlier this month followed by Michigan center Adam Fantilli appearing to be the consolation prize for the Anaheim Ducks.

The rest, however, is ultimately unknown.

AMNY Sports’ 2023 NHL Mock Draft version 3.0

1) Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard, C, Regina (WHL)

DOB: 7/17/05

Height: 5-foot-9

2022-23 stats: 64 games, 80 goals, 86 assists, 166 points

2) Anaheim Ducks

Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan (NCAA)

DOB: 10/12/04

Height: 6-foot-2

2022-23 stats: 36 games, 30 goals, 35 assists, 65 points

3) Columbus Blue Jackets

Leo Carlsson, C/LW, Orebro (Sweden)

DOB: 12/26/06

Height: 6-foot-3

2022-23 stats: 44 games, 10 goals, 15 assists, 25 points

4) San Jose Sharks

Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg (WHL)

DOB: 5/12/05

Height: 5-foot-9

2022-23 stats: 65 games, 38 goals, 67 assists, 105 points

5) Montreal Canadiens

Matvei Michkov, RW, St. Petersburg (Russia)

DOB: 12/9/04

Height: 5-foot-10

2022-23 stats: 27 games, 9 goals, 11 assists, 20 points

6) Arizona Coyotes

William Smith, C, USA U-18

DOB: 3/17/05

Height: 5-foot-11

2022-23 stats: 87 games, 75 goals, 114 assists, 189 points

7) Philadelphia Flyers

Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (Sweden-2)

DOB: 6/15/05

Height: 6-foot-1

2022-23 stats: 62 games, 26 goals, 27 assists, 53 points

8) Washington Capitals

Oliver Moore, C, USA U-18

DOB: 1/22/05

Height: 5-foot-11

2022-23 stats: 91 games, 43 goals, 66 assists, 109 points

9) Detroit Red Wings

Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound (OHL)

DOB: 2/14/05

Height: 6-foot-0

2022-23 stats: 65 games, 49 goals, 34 assists, 83 points

10) St. Louis Blues

Ryan Leonard, RW, USA U-18

DOB: 1/21/04

Height: 5-foot-11

2022-23 stats: 81 games, 70 goals, 61 assists, 131 points

11) Vancouver Canucks

Dmitriy Simashev, D, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia)

DOB: 2/4/05

Height: 6-foot-4

2022-23 stats: 97 games, 6 goals, 22 assists, 28 points

12) Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa)

Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Skelleftea Jr. (Sweden)

DOB: 3/11/05

Height: 5-foot-10

2022-23 stats: 95 games, 25 goals, 50 assists, 75 points

13) Buffalo Sabres

Matthew Wood, RW, UConn (NCAA)

DOB: 2/6/05

Height: 6-foot-3

2022-23 stats: 42 games, 18 goals, 29 assists, 47 points

14) Pittsburgh Penguins

Nate Danielson, C, Brandon (WHL)

DOB: 9/27/04

Height: 6-foot-1

2022-23 stats: 68 games, 33 goals, 45 assists, 78 points

15) Nashville Predators

Danil But, LW, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia)

DOB: 2/15/05

Height: 6-foot-5

2022-23 stats: 50 games, 21 goals, 17 assists, 38 points

16) Calgary Flames

David Reinbacher, D, Kloten (Switzerland)

DOB: 10/25/04

Height: 6-foot-2

2022-23 stats: 61 games, 3 goals, 25 assists, 28 points

17) Detroit Red Wings (from NY Islanders via Vancouver)

Gabriel Perreault, RW, USA U-18

DOB: 5/7/05

Height: 5-foot-10

2022-23 stats: 90 games, 78 goals, 118 assists, 196 points

18) Winnipeg Jets

Eduard Sale, LW, Brno (Czechia)

DOB: 3/10/05

Height: 6-foo-2

2022-23 stats: 84 games, 26 goals, 29 assists, 55 points

19) Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)

Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Omsk Jr. (Russia)

DOB: 4/26/05

Height: 5-foot-10

2022-23 stats: 47 games, 2 goals, 30 assists, 32 points

20) Seattle Kraken

Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver (WHL)

DOB: 11/12/04

Height: 6-foot-3

2022-23 stats: 45 games, 23 goals, 33 assists, 56 points

21) Minnesota Wild

Otto Stenberg, C, Frolunda Jr.

DOB: 5/29/05

Height: 5-foot-11

2022-23 stats: 77 games, 46 goals, 49 assists, 95 points

22) Columbus Blue Jackets (from Los Angeles)

Lukas Dragicevic, D, Tri-City (WHL)

DOB: 4/25/05

Height: 6-foot-1

2022-23 stats: 75 games, 17 goals, 62 assists, 79 points

23) New York Rangers

Tom Willander, D, Rogle Jr. (Sweden)

DOB: 2/9/05

Height: 6-foot-1

2022-23 stats: 69 games, 11 goals, 36 assists, 47 points

24) Nashville Predators (from Edmonton)

Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa (OHL)

DOB: 1/21/05

Height: 6-foot-2

2022-23 stats: 65 games, 27 goals, 41 assists, 68 points

25) St. Louis Blues (from Toronto)

Gavin Brindley, C, Michigan (NCAA)

DOB: 10/5/04

Height: 5-foot-8

2022-23 stats: 48 games, 13 goals, 29 assists, 42 points

26) San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey)

Oliver Bonk, D, London (OHL)

DOB: 1/9/05

Height: 6-foot-2

2022-23 stats: 67 games, 10 goals, 30 assists, 40 points

27) Colorado Avalanche

Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa (OHL)

DOB: 1/21/05

Height: 6-foot-2

2022-23 stats: 65 games, 27 goals, 41 assists, 68 points

28) Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston via Washington)

Tanner Molendyk, D, Saskatoon (WHL)

DOB: 2/3/05

Height: 5-foot-11

2022-23 stats: 67 games, 9 goals, 28 assists, 37 points

29) St. Louis Blues (from Dallas via NY Rangers)

Andrew Cristall, LW, Kelowna (WHL)

DOB: 2/4/05

Height: 5-foot-11

2022-23 stats: 54 games, 39 goals, 56 assists, 95 points

30) Carolina Hurricanes

Bradly Nadeau, LW, Penticton (BCHL)

DOB: 5/5/05

Height: 5-foot-10

2022-23 stats: 54 games, 45 goals, 68 assists, 113 points

For more NHL Mock Drafts and news, visit AMNY.com