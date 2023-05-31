Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

2023 NHL Mock Draft pre-Stanley Cup Final: Top 30 picks set in 1st round

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
Connor Bedard
FILE – Canada’s Connor Bedard, left, skates past Austria’s Lukas Horl, right, and Luca Auer during the second period of a world junior hockey championships game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The NHL draft lottery is drawn, determining which team gets the chance to select Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick. The Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks have the highest odds of landing the most anticipated top pick since Connor McDavid in 2015. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

With the Stanley Cup Final set between the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights, the top 30 picks are set for our third 2023 NHL Mock Draft of the year.

The top two selections already seem like a lock with Connor Bedard destined to join the Chicago Blackhawks after they won the draft lottery earlier this month followed by Michigan center Adam Fantilli appearing to be the consolation prize for the Anaheim Ducks.

The rest, however, is ultimately unknown.

AMNY Sports’ 2023 NHL Mock Draft version 3.0

1) Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard 2023 NHL Mock Draft
FILE – Regina Pats’ Connor Bedard smiles for a team photo ahead of the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game, in Langley, British Columbia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The NHL draft lottery is drawn, determining which team gets the chance to select Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick. The Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks have the highest odds of landing the most anticipated top pick since Connor McDavid in 2015. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
  • Connor Bedard, C, Regina (WHL)
  • DOB: 7/17/05
  • Height: 5-foot-9
  • 2022-23 stats: 64 games, 80 goals, 86 assists, 166 points

 

2) Anaheim Ducks

  • Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan (NCAA)
  • DOB: 10/12/04
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • 2022-23 stats: 36 games, 30 goals, 35 assists, 65 points

 

3) Columbus Blue Jackets

  • Leo Carlsson, C/LW, Orebro (Sweden)
  • DOB: 12/26/06
  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • 2022-23 stats: 44 games, 10 goals, 15 assists, 25 points

 

4) San Jose Sharks

  • Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg (WHL)
  • DOB: 5/12/05
  • Height: 5-foot-9
  • 2022-23 stats: 65 games, 38 goals, 67 assists, 105 points

 

5) Montreal Canadiens

  • Matvei Michkov, RW, St. Petersburg (Russia)
  • DOB: 12/9/04
  • Height: 5-foot-10
  • 2022-23 stats: 27 games, 9 goals, 11 assists, 20 points

 

6) Arizona Coyotes

  • William Smith, C, USA U-18
  • DOB: 3/17/05
  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • 2022-23 stats: 87 games, 75 goals, 114 assists, 189 points

 

7) Philadelphia Flyers

  • Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (Sweden-2)
  • DOB: 6/15/05
  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • 2022-23 stats: 62 games, 26 goals, 27 assists, 53 points

 

8) Washington Capitals

  • Oliver Moore, C, USA U-18
  • DOB: 1/22/05
  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • 2022-23 stats: 91 games, 43 goals, 66 assists, 109 points

 

9) Detroit Red Wings

  • Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound (OHL)
  • DOB: 2/14/05
  • Height: 6-foot-0
  • 2022-23 stats: 65 games, 49 goals, 34 assists, 83 points

 

10) St. Louis Blues

  • Ryan Leonard, RW, USA U-18
  • DOB: 1/21/04
  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • 2022-23 stats: 81 games, 70 goals, 61 assists, 131 points

 

11) Vancouver Canucks

  • Dmitriy Simashev, D, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia)
  • DOB: 2/4/05
  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • 2022-23 stats: 97 games, 6 goals, 22 assists, 28 points

 

12) Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa)

  • Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Skelleftea Jr. (Sweden)
  • DOB: 3/11/05
  • Height: 5-foot-10
  • 2022-23 stats: 95 games, 25 goals, 50 assists, 75 points

 

13) Buffalo Sabres

  • Matthew Wood, RW, UConn (NCAA)
  • DOB: 2/6/05
  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • 2022-23 stats: 42 games, 18 goals, 29 assists, 47 points

 

14) Pittsburgh Penguins

  • Nate Danielson, C, Brandon (WHL)
  • DOB: 9/27/04
  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • 2022-23 stats: 68 games, 33 goals, 45 assists, 78 points

 

15) Nashville Predators

  • Danil But, LW, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia)
  • DOB: 2/15/05
  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • 2022-23 stats: 50 games, 21 goals, 17 assists, 38 points

 

16) Calgary Flames

  • David Reinbacher, D, Kloten (Switzerland)
  • DOB: 10/25/04
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • 2022-23 stats: 61 games, 3 goals, 25 assists, 28 points

 

17) Detroit Red Wings (from NY Islanders via Vancouver)

  • Gabriel Perreault, RW, USA U-18
  • DOB: 5/7/05
  • Height: 5-foot-10
  • 2022-23 stats: 90 games, 78 goals, 118 assists, 196 points

 

18) Winnipeg Jets

  • Eduard Sale, LW, Brno (Czechia)
  • DOB: 3/10/05
  • Height: 6-foo-2
  • 2022-23 stats: 84 games, 26 goals, 29 assists, 55 points

 

19) Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)

  • Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Omsk Jr. (Russia)
  • DOB: 4/26/05
  • Height: 5-foot-10
  • 2022-23 stats: 47 games, 2 goals, 30 assists, 32 points

 

20) Seattle Kraken

  • Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver (WHL)
  • DOB: 11/12/04
  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • 2022-23 stats: 45 games, 23 goals, 33 assists, 56 points

 

21) Minnesota Wild

  • Otto Stenberg, C, Frolunda Jr.
  • DOB: 5/29/05
  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • 2022-23 stats: 77 games, 46 goals, 49 assists, 95 points

 

22) Columbus Blue Jackets (from Los Angeles)

  • Lukas Dragicevic, D, Tri-City (WHL)
  • DOB: 4/25/05
  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • 2022-23 stats: 75 games, 17 goals, 62 assists, 79 points

 

23) New York Rangers

  • Tom Willander, D, Rogle Jr. (Sweden)
  • DOB: 2/9/05
  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • 2022-23 stats: 69 games, 11 goals, 36 assists, 47 points

 

24) Nashville Predators (from Edmonton)

  • Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa (OHL)
  • DOB: 1/21/05
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • 2022-23 stats: 65 games, 27 goals, 41 assists, 68 points

 

25) St. Louis Blues (from Toronto)

  • Gavin Brindley, C, Michigan (NCAA)
  • DOB: 10/5/04
  • Height: 5-foot-8
  • 2022-23 stats: 48 games, 13 goals, 29 assists, 42 points

 

26) San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey)

  • Oliver Bonk, D, London (OHL)
  • DOB: 1/9/05
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • 2022-23 stats: 67 games, 10 goals, 30 assists, 40 points

 

27) Colorado Avalanche

  • Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa (OHL)
  • DOB: 1/21/05
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • 2022-23 stats: 65 games, 27 goals, 41 assists, 68 points

 

28) Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston via Washington)

  • Tanner Molendyk, D, Saskatoon (WHL)
  • DOB: 2/3/05
  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • 2022-23 stats: 67 games, 9 goals, 28 assists, 37 points

 

29) St. Louis Blues (from Dallas via NY Rangers)

  • Andrew Cristall, LW, Kelowna (WHL)
  • DOB: 2/4/05
  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • 2022-23 stats: 54 games, 39 goals, 56 assists, 95 points

 

30) Carolina Hurricanes

  • Bradly Nadeau, LW, Penticton (BCHL) 
  • DOB: 5/5/05
  • Height: 5-foot-10
  • 2022-23 stats: 54 games, 45 goals, 68 assists, 113 points

For more NHL Mock Drafts and news, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC