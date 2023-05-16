2023 WNBA odds, predictions, best bets for season win totals

The 2023 WNBA season begins on Friday, May 19th after a busy offseason that saw the return of Brittney Griner and some blockbuster trades that have resulted in more excitement around the league than in recent memory.

The regular season has also been expanded to a record 40 games per team, and the Las Vegas Aces will attempt to become the first team to defend their title since 2001-2002.

As we talked about last month, this is really a two-team race for the title, as of now. The Las Vegas Aces kept nearly every piece of their championship team and then added yet another star in Candace Parker. Meanwhile, the Liberty signed two MVPs of their own, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, and added a veteran WNBA champion point guard in Courtney Vandersloot.

That has put both teams as the clear favorites heading into the season, but that doesn’t mean there still aren’t some great bets to make.

WNBA Championship Odds

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, get them up-to-date here

Las Vegas Aces +125

New York Liberty +135

Washington Mystics +1400

Phoenix Mercury +2500

Dallas Wings +3500

Atlanta Dream +4000

Chicago Sky +4500

Connecticut Sun +4500

Minnesota Lynx +4500

Seattle Storm +5000

Los Angeles Sparks +6000

Indiana Fever +10000

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS BET NOW

We’re not going to find any great betting odds for the WNBA Championship, which is why it makes sense to turn to team win totals. With win total bets, we can bet on whether or not a team will win more or fewer games than the sportsbooks currently have them projected for.

So what are some of our favorite win total bets?

WNBA Win Total Best Bets

New York Liberty OVER 29.5 wins

We already mentioned the names at the top of their roster (Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot), but the Liberty might have the deepest roster in the league, which includes Betnijah Laney, WNBA All-Star and 2020 Most Improved Player.

That kind of depth, including fan-favorite Han Xu, who is a 6’10” center that can shoot from anywhere, makes the Liberty one of the safest bets because they have the talent up-and-down the roster to win games even if one of their stars has to miss time.

Connecticut Sun OVER 21.5 wins The Sun were one of the best teams last season but saw Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, leave for New York in a trade, and Jasmine Thomas also leave in a trade to Los Angeles. Still, they have two-time All-Star Brionna Jones, guard Natisha Hiedeman, and Tiffany Hayes, who was traded to the Sun from the Atlanta Dream for the No. 6 pick in the 2023 draft.

This is an older team but a talented one, and considering the Sun won 25 games in a 36 game season last year, betting on them to win 22 games now that the WNBA has 40 regular season games seems like a smash play.