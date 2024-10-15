Aaron Rodgers’ frustration building after Jets drop 3rd-straight game

Oct 14, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The script is becoming all too familiar for Aaron Rodgers — and the the New York Jets’ quarterback is starting to show some frustration.

For a third-consecutive game, the latest on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, he and the Jets’ offense had the ball in the game’s final moments down one possession with an opportunity to win.

They could not score.

With 3:43 to go down 23-20, Rodgers and the Jets got the ball on their own 30-yard line, but could not get close to tying or winning the game. Rodgers was sacked once and two penalties, one offsetting, left Rodgers to heave a deep ball on a 3rd-&-16 that was picked off by Taron Johnson at the Bills’ 18-yard line.

“We need to get going,” Rodgers said. “This was a golden opportunity. Some games you win in the NFL, and some games you give away. This was a giveaway.”

Things continue to stall for a Jets team that hit the panic button last week after a 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in which Rodgers threw three interceptions. Head coach Robert Saleh was fired, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was elevated to interim head coach, and Todd Downing was given play-calling duties.

The changes did nothing to counter New York’s onslaught of infractions. They committed 11 on Monday night while giving away 110 free yards.

Only the Houston Texans (51) have more than the Jets’ 50 penalties this season, though Rodgers appeared unhappy with the officiating in Week 6.

“It seemed a little ridiculous,” Rodgers said. “Some of them seemed really bad, including the roughing the passer on me [by AJ Epenesa with 9:35 to go in the third quarter]. That’s not roughing the passer. You might as well play Sarcastaball [a ‘South Park’ term] if we’re going to call those things. And I thought the one on [Javon] Kinlaw wasn’t roughing the passer, either.”

Epenesa’s sack of Rodgers extended the Jets’ third-quarter drive that resulted in a game-tying field goal. Moments later, the officials wiped away a Braelon Allen touchdown that would have put the Jets up 27-20, but it was called back by what Rodgers described as a “phantom” holding call on Tyron Smith.

“We had a walk-in touchdown with Braelon,” Rodgers said. “A then we had a phantom holding call.”

Kicker Greg Zuerlein proceeded to miss the ensuing field goal when the drive stalled.

It came back to haunt the Jets, as they have now lost their last three games to drop to 2-4 by a combined total of 10 points.

“It’s frustrating,” Rodgers said. “I’m here to win those games.”

For more on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, visit AMNY.com