ATP Masters 1000 Miami Open: Betting odds, picks, how to watch, more

After an exciting week at Indian Wells that saw Carlos Alcaraz break Daniil Medvedev’s 19-game winning streak and rise to number one in the world, the ATP Tour shifts to Florida for the Miami Open. In this article, we’ll delve into the list of favorites, players to watch, and dark horses to win the second Masters 1000 tournament of the year.

The Miami Open was named the ATP Masters 1000 Tournament of the Year from 2002-06 and again in 2008. It’s a joint ATP/WTA tournament where the men’s and women’s tournaments will be going on at the same time.

The Open features a 96-player singles draw and 32-team doubles draw where the singles winner will take home $1.26 million and 1,000 standings points while the runner-up will win $662,360 and earn 650 standings points.

Alcaraz won the Miami Open last year and will look to be just the eighth player to win the Sunshine Double if he wins both Indian Wells and the Miami Open. The Spaniard has a tough draw and could face former World No. 1 and two-time Miami champion Andy Murray in the third round and then American Tommy Paul in the fourth round. He could then face top-ranked American Taylor Fritz or seventh-seed Holger Rune in the quarter-finals and then Jannik Sinner, who he beat in the semi-finals at Indian Wells in the semi-finals here as well.

Medvedev will look to start a new winning streak as the fourth-seed at the Miami Open, and third-seed Casper Ruud will look to get back to the finals, as he did last year. Elsewhere, seventh-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is currently at a career-high 6th in the ATP Rankings, could play Indian Wells semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round as Tiafoe looks to break into the top ten.

Schedule

The full schedule of the Miami Open is:

Qualifying – March 21-22, 2023

– March 21-22, 2023 Round 1 – March 22, 2023

– March 22, 2023 Round 2 – March 24, 2023

– March 24, 2023 Round 3 – March 26, 2023

– March 26, 2023 Round 4 – March 28, 2023

– March 28, 2023 Quarterfinal – March 30, 2023

– March 30, 2023 Semifinal – April 1, 2023

– April 1, 2023 Final – April 2, 2023

How to Watch the Miami Open:

All matches can also be watched on the Tennis Channel or streamed on tennistream.com or on Bet365 streaming.

Odds to win the Miami Open:

Carlos Alcaraz (+200)

Daniil Medvedev (+250)

Jannik Sinner (+900)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1400)

Felix Auger Aliassime (+1800)

Taylor Fritz (+2000)

Alexander Zverev (+2200)

Adrey Rublev (+2800)

Best Bets for the Miami Open:

Carlos Alcaraz (+200) to win the tournament

Look, Alcaraz is the best player in men’s tennis when Novak Djokovic isn’t involved. He’s likely going to be at the top of the sport for the next decade and he erased any doubts about the health of his hamstring while dominating Medvedev at Indian Wells. In fact, he didn’t drop a set the entire tournament. He’s simply playing tremendous tennis right now, so I won’t fault you want for wanting to bet on him here, but the odds aren’t really ideal. I’d rather take a gamble on some of the longer shots below.

Jannik Sinner (+900) to win the tournament

One of my favorite longer shot bets in the Italian, Jannik Sinner, who is 16-4 in 2023 and coming off an impressive showing at Indian Wells where he dispatched 2022 Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz en route to the semifinals. He battled hard against Alcaraz before losing 7-6 (4), 6-3, and he has shown the game to compete with anybody on hard courts. I expect Sinner to face Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals and then perhaps get another chance against Alcaraz in the semis. It’s a tough draw, but I think Sinner has the talent to pull it off.

Alexander Zverev (+2200) to win the tournament

I know I just said above that I think Sinner will beat Zverev, but look at the odds you’re getting on a player who I feel strongly can make the final eight and has a good shot at winning that quarterfinal match.

Zverev started out the year slowly, perhaps still struggling with his ankle injury, but he has been in good form of late, going 5-2 in his last two tournaments with his losses coming to 6th-ranked Andrey Rublev and Medvedev. He also took Medvedev to three sets in the fourth round of Indian Wells before falling 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5.

I think Zverev can get by struggling 3rd-seed Casper Ruud in the Round of 16 to get to the quarterfinals, so I like the odds here on him as a longshot bet to win the whole thing. If you can find odds on him to win his quarter of the Miami Open, I would also definitely take a shot on those.

Frances Tiafoe (TBD) to win his quarter

I also love Tiafoe’s chances of winning his quarter of the Miami Open, so I would be looking for those odds as well. The American is coming off of a strong showing at Indian Wells, making it to the semi-finals before falling to Daniil Medvedev in a closely contested match 7-, 7-6 (4). Tiafoe is 14-4 to start 2023 and has already won an ATP tournament when he took down the United Cup in Australia prior to the Australian Open.

I also like Tiafoe’s draw here. He will likely face Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round, but I think that Tiafoe has the game to beat the Canadian on these courts, and that would set up a semi-final showdown against either Stefanos Tsitsipas or perhaps Karen Khachanov. Tsitsipas is not playing good tennis right now and was ousted in the first round of Indian Wells, so I think Tiafoe could get a chance for redemption against the Russian, who knocked him out of the Australian Open. However, he doesn’t even need to win that match for you to hit on this bet, but it’s just another example of the favorable draw he has.

For more tennis coverage, like this Miami Open article, visit amNY Sports