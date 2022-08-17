Harrison Bader excited for 1st week of September return from foot injury

Harrison Bader hasn’t played in a baseball game since late June. Since suffering plantar fasciitis, the center fielder has been traded from his long-time team St. Louis Cardinals to the New York Yankees.

Yet the former gold glove outfielder is looking to continue his rehab and could be in line to make his entrance into the Bronx shortly.

“I think I’ll be here the first week of September, but I don’t want to get too ahead of myself,” Bader said to reporters after Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Bader was hitting .256 on the season before the season with five home runs and 15 stolen bases. His work with St. Louis helped the Cardinals enter the lead for the NL Central crown, while also continuing his superb defensive talents.

When dealing with a difficult foot injury it’s a struggle to get back to 100% and still be able to play at a very high level. For many professional athletes though, it all comes back to confidence.

Bader also felt that the injury he sustained was not due in part to his playing style.

“I felt some discomfort in my cleats in spring training and just never went away. I’ve trained the same way my entire career so I don’t attribute it to anything mechanical on my end.” Bader also added, “It might’ve been because of the shortened spring training, but once this goes away, I think I’ll be perfectly fine.”

Bader and his Impact on Yankees

Bader is looking to join a team in disarray. The Yankees, at one point the overwhelming favorites as the best team in baseball through the first half of the season, have gone 8-16 since the All-star break. Poor defense and a frustrated lineup have caused New York to go from the best record in baseball, to worrying if their once large lead in the AL East could potentially be cut down.

The center fielder also understands that there is a perspective that needs to be added with his potential arrival. The Yankees traded for Bader by giving away Jordan Montgomery, a starting pitcher who had a very solid 3.69 ERA. Many analysts around the club have criticized the trade given the Yankee’s slim depth in the starting rotation.

Still, Bader believes that there are different things he can help the ballclub with.

“I haven’t gotten the chance to prove it, but I know what I can add to it when healthy, and just going out and doing it without talking about it is what I’m focused on.” Bader said.

Bader also is looking to stay focused on continuing his rehab so he can be 100% for his return to the Yankees.

When he does make his debut, he would provide much-needed stability in an outfield group that has been hampered by poor play, and injuries. The perspective that comes from dealing with an injury such as this is also something that can better enhance a player’s understanding of better ways to take care of their body.

Bader understands that as well.

“There are far worse things that could have happened. It’s nothing I can’t overcome, but there’s a process and I’ve learned a lot about how I take care of my feet. I’m just looking forward to applying all the information so this doesn’t happen again.” the centerfielder said.

The Yankees need stability in their outfield. With the eventual return of Bader and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankee’s offensive and defensive struggles could soon be changing for the better.

But wins are difficult to come by in August. New York hasn’t won a series in the entire month to this point which continues after dropping the first two series against Tampa Bay.

With the final game of the series set to start later this evening, all Yankee fans can do is wait on some of their better players to return from injury.

