Banned Russian players back for U.S. Open

The tennis Grand Slam schedule will wrap up this summer with the U.S. Open, which begins on August 29th. While the seeding has not yet been announced, the tournament is already making headlines by allowing Russian players who were previously banned from competing in Wimbledon.

In April, the All England Club chose to ban Russian and Belarusian players who chose to not speak out against their country’s attacks on Ukraine. The decision raised eyebrows from many and led to the exclusion of the number one men’s player in the world, Daniil Medvedev, among others.

On Wednesday afternoon, the USTA released the entry lists for the men’s and women’s draws of the U.S. Open. Perhaps most important about this list was the inclusion of Medvedev, fellow countrymen Andrey Rublev, as well as Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka on the women’s side, and many others.

Top Sportsbook Offers

While there are still weeks to go until we see how the tournament will be seeded, we now know that we’ll see a fuller field than we did just a few weeks back in the United Kingdom.

For more tennis coverage like this U.S. Open story, visit amNY Sports