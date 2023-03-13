2023 World Baseball Classic USA vs Canada: Preview, how to watch, more

USA baseball’s quest to repeat as World Baseball Classic champion continues on Monday when the Americans take on Canada in their third game of Pool C play.

USA (1-0)* vs Canada (0-0)*

*Both games finished after deadline

How to Watch:

Date : Monday, March 13th

: Monday, March 13th Time : 10 p.m. ET

: 10 p.m. ET Channel: FS1

Projected Lineups:

United States

RF Mookie Betts (Dodgers) CF Mike Trout (Angels) 1B Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals) 3B Nolan Arenado (Cardinals) DH Kyle Schwarber (Phillies) SS Trea Turner (Phillies) LF Kyle Tucker (Astros) C J.T. Realmuto (Phillies) 2B Jeff McNeil (Mets)

SP: Lance Lynn (White Sox

Canada

2B Eduoard Julien (Twins prospect) 1B Freddie Freeman (Dodgers) CF Tyler O’Neill (Cardinals) DH Jared Young (Cubs prospect) SS Otto Lopez (Blue Jays prospect) 3B Abraham Toro (Brewers) C Bo Naylor (Guardians) RF Owen Caissie (Padres prospect) LF Jacob Robson (Tigers prospect)

SP: Mitch Bratt

Matchup Preview:

The United States entered the World Baseball Classic as the defending champions and one of the favorites to take home the title this year, but you wouldn’t know it from its first game. The USA looked lifeless at times on Saturday night, defeating Great Britain 6-2.

While a win is certainly not a bad way to start the tournament, Great Britain had failed to qualify for every other World Baseball Classic, so it wasn’t the dominant performance many expected with a lineup filled with some of MLB’s biggest stars.

The game started with Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson homering for Great Britain off of USA starter Adam Wainwright in the first inning. Great Britain starter Vance Worley, who hasn’t pitched in the major leagues in five years, held the USA offense scoreless for the first two frames.

However, the Americans were able to scratch across a run in the third and then Kyle Schwarber gave them breathing room with a three-run homer to put the USA up 5-1. They would then coast to the finish line for a victory but will hopefully bring a bit more energy to a showdown with Mexico on Sunday night (the game starts at 10 p.m. and finishes after our print deadline).

Canada’s first game was on Sunday afternoon against the same Great Britain team.

While the Canadians will be the underdog against the USA, they also have their fair share of Major League Baseball talent, led by Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill. It’s an offense that was much more impressive against Great Britain than the USA was, with O’Neill having multiple hits while Twins’ prospect Eduoard Julien and Padres prospect Owen Caissie both went yard.

The Canadian rotation is led by Guardians righty Cal Quantrill, who was rocked in their World Baseball Classic opener against Great Britain for three runs on two hits and four walks in just 0.2 innings.

The USA started Padres righty Nick Martinez against Mexico on Sunday, which means they will throw White Sox former ace Lance Lynn against Canada, who is is tentatively scheduled to start lefty Mitch Bratt, who’s a 19-year-old prospect for the Texas Rangers. Bratt played in Single-A in 2022, throwing 80 2/3 innings with a 2.45 ERA and 90 strikeouts last season. The former 5th-round pick is ranked as the 17th prospect in the Rangers’ system, according to MLB.com.

Prediction:

Lance Lynn is the third starter on the USA team, but he might be their best pitcher. Comparing him to a 19-year-old who hasn’t even reached Double-A, it seems like a major advantage for America in this World Baseball Classic tilt.

USA 8 – Canada 2

For more coverage of the World Baseball Classic, visit amNY Sports