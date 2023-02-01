Breanna Stewart New York bound: WNBA superstar signing with Liberty

Breanna Stewart is headed to the New York Liberty.

In one of the biggest free agent moves in the history of the WNBA, Stewart is headed to the Big Apple in a decision she announced via her social media accounts one minute after 12 p.m. on Wednesday. She departs the Seattle Storm where she has played seven years and won two WNBA titles.

Stewart’s announcement came on the first day of WNBA free agency and ends speculation surrounding where the basketball superstar would head this offseason. Her decision came in the form of a six-second video on her TikTok and Twitter account where she’s wearing a yellow No. 30 pinnie and then transitions to her wearing a shirt with “LIBERTY” across it while Empire State of Mind plays in the background.

The Liberty have already had a busy offseason with the acquisition of 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones last month in a blockbuster three-team trade. Now with Stewart, the Liberty has an impressive group that puts the team into the championship caliber with the likes of Jones and former No. overall pick Sabrina Ionescu that could easily be called a “super team.”

Stewart had narrowed down her choices to the Storm and Liberty earlier in the week, according to multiple reports.

The addition of Stewart and the star power that the Liberty boasts now gives Barclays Center two teams that have the top names in the WNBA and NBA, with the Nets having Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Durant even made a pitch for Stewart to come to New York in a recent episode of the ETCs podcast.

“If Stewie comes here it would be ridiculous,” Durant said. “I hit her the other day, and I never do this, and was like, ‘Yo, it would be an incredible dynasty in New York City if you came here.’”

