Daniel Jones neck injury: Giants QB ‘still has chance’ to play Sunday vs. Dolphins

Tuesday night provided a sizable blow to the New York Giants’ already dim postseason hopes after it was revealed that quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with a strained neck that could keep him out on a week-to-week basis.

His absence for Sunday’s Week 13 meeting with the Miami Dolphins appeared especially definite after the Giants signed Jake Fromm from the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad for added depth at the quarterback position behind backup Mike Glennon, who is poised to start the 1 p.m. clash down in Miami.

Given the tricky parameters that come with neck injuries, Jones’ week-to-week diagnosis has presented legitimate worry that his season could be in jeopardy — though that would be something of a call to make in the future.

Not so fast.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan on Wednesday, Jones “still has a chance” of playing Sunday against the Dolphins. The third-year passer had dealt with injury issues in the past, but is renowned for his toughness and playing through pain.

With the Giants having won three of their last five games and finally appearing to trend back toward a healthy offense with Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay back in the fold, a 4-7 record isn’t a death sentence to their playoff hopes just yet.

But Glennon, who is 5-21 in his career as a starting quarterback, won’t instill much confidence for an offense that continues to misfire this season. The Giants escaped Week 12 with a victory despite posting just 13 points in Freddie Kitchens’ debut as offensive coordinator after Jason Garrett was fired on Nov. 23 following a 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Giants’ scoring offense ranks 26th in the NFL this season while accruing the ninth-fewest total yards.

Losing Jones for any period of time will only hinder the offense further, though they could get a reprieve this Sunday as they meet a Dolphins defense that has allowed the most yards amongst any team in the NFL this season.