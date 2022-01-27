Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Staten Island FerryHawks officially announced on Thursday that former Mets All-Star infielder Edgardo Alfonzo will be the team’s first-ever manager for their inaugural season in the Atlantic League, beginning this spring.

“We’re going to create a championship team in the community,” Alfonzo said during his introductory press conference. “I think we’re going to create a new team, new organization, a winning organization, and an organization that’s going to help Staten Island.”

This is Alfonzo’s first job back in baseball since managing the Mets’ Class-A affiliate Brooklyn Cyclones to a New York-Penn League championship in 2019. Just weeks after winning the title, he was dismissed from the position.

Alfonzo told amNewYork earlier this month that he had reached out to the Mets in hopes of rejoining the organization in some capacity after the hiring of new manager Buck Showalter. However, he was told that there was nothing available for him at any level.

It was reported last week that Alfonzo and the FerryHawks had come to an agreement for the managerial role of the team, which competes in independent baseball.

The FerryHawks will fill the void left by the departure of the Staten Island Yankees — the New York Yankees’ Class-A affiliate — in 2020. They’ll play in the Ballpark at St. George with their home opener scheduled for May 3.

The 48-year-old Alfonzo spent eight seasons with the Mets from 1995-2002. A one-time All-Star and Silver Slugger winner, the Venezuelan native ranks fifth in franchise history with a .292 batting average and 1,136 hits, and fourth in WAR by a position player (29.6).

“Alfonzo brings instant championship credibility,” FerryHawks president Eric Shuffler said. “He is a proven winner, and popular with New York fans. His experience as a player and manager will attract top-caliber talent and his coaching skills will make our players better. He understands our core commitment to community engagement and Staten Island focus.”