SEE IT: Mets’ Edwin Diaz throws bullpen session in Puerto Rico

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Mets pitchers and catchers report to St. Lucie, FL for spring training in just two weeks and star closer Edwin Diaz looks ready to go.

The 29-year-old right-hander posted a video on his Instagram throwing a bullpen session at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in his native Puerto Rico, roughly 10 months after tearing the patellar tendon in his knee during the 2023 World Baseball Classic that ended his season before it even began.

Diaz was coming off one of the most dominant seasons by a reliever in MLB history, striking out more than half of the batters he faced (118 strikeouts, 235 batters faced) while posting a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves.

The Mets’ bullpen never recovered from his injury, relying on David Robertson to close before trading him at the deadline to the Miami Marlins. Adam Ottavino ended the season in the role while the Mets’ bullpen sported a swollen 4.31 ERA — 10th worst in the majors.

Diaz’s rehab throughout the 2023 season was often teased as ahead of schedule, but New York falling out of contention meant there was no rush in trying to get him back before the end of the campaign. Instead, he’s had a full winter to finish up the final portions of his rehab where he’ll be 100% for Opening Day as the team’s closer.

