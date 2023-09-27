Francisco Lindor becomes 4th Mets player to record 30-30 season

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor hit three home runs across a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to record a 30-home-run, 30-steal season.

Lindor’s 30th of the season came in the fourth inning of the second game — his second of that game — when he lifted a solo shot off Marlins veteran Johnny Cueto into the bullpen in right-center-field.

Francisco Lindor becomes the 3rd player to join the 30/30 club this year. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JglgzQ20q3 — MLB (@MLB) September 28, 2023

He is the first Met to join the 30-30 club since David Wright when he hit 30 home runs with 34 stolen bases in 2007.

Darryl Strawberry hit 39 home runs with 36 steals in 1987 while Howard Johnson achieved the feat three, mashing 36 round-trippers with 32 swipes in that same 1987 season before posting 36 and 41 in 1989 and 38 and 30 in 1991.

Only Bobby Bonds (five), Barry Bonds (four), and Alfonso Soriano (four) have more 30-30 seasons than Johnson in MLB history.

Lindor helped the Mets jump out to an early lead over the Marlins in the opening game of the doubleheader, launching a two-run homer to put New York up 4-0 in the third inning. They went on to win 11-2.

In his first at-bat of the second game, he hit home run No. 29 of the season in a nearly identical spot as No. 30, which was also off Cueto.

Lindor reached the 30-steal mark with two swipes on Sept. 21 against the Phillies in Philadelphia. His previous career high in steals was 25 in 2018.

Wednesday night also featured Kodai Senga striking out his 200th batter of the season, becoming just the second Mets rookie in franchise history to reach the mark.

