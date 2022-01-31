Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Islanders

‘Frustrating as hell’: Islanders continue dropping points to above-.500 teams

By
0
comments
Posted on
Islanders Wild
Jan 30, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) celebrates his goal with teammates against the New York Islanders during the second period at UBS Arena.
Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Islanders simply cannot beat good teams this year — a disturbing trend that continues to damage wafer-thin playoff hopes. 

Their latest loss came on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild; a 4-3 decision that saw New York playing catchup all game after a difficult start in which they were trailing 2-0 five minutes into the game. 

It didn’t come without a push. The Islanders recorded a season-high 43 shots on goal but couldn’t make up the deficit.

“It’s frustrating as hell for everybody involved and you don’t get a point,”  head coach Barry Trotz said. “That’s the frustrating point. There are some mentally tough men in that room and we’ll get after the next game.”

New York City’s Status as a Melting Pot is Most on Display within its Caribbean Neighborhoods

amRUSH

“I’d take our chances a lot of nights when we play like that,” forward Brock Nelson added. “Put up 40 shots… You get the lead and play like that, you’re probably going to win most nights.”

In 21 games against teams over .500 this year, the Islanders are now 4-14-3 this season while getting outscored 67-36.

They’ve made zero ground in the playoff race as they sit 17 points out of a playoff spot — a nightmare season that has featured a 13-game road trip to start and a COVID outbreak that sidelined nearly half the roster.

“We lost wiggle room at the start of the year,” Trotz said. “I don’t think that’s changed. We have almost 45 games left. I can’t tell you what the other teams are going to do, but obviously, we have to gain some ground. We just have to worry about the next game.”

[ALSO READ: Islanders waiting for Ryan Pulock to give green light for return]

The Islanders have exactly 45 games remaining and getting a top-three spot in the Metropolitan Division already seems like a lost cause. They trail the third-place Pittsburgh Penguins by 25 points with eight games in hand. It makes the Boston Bruins’ status as a wild-card team 17 points ahead with five games in hand a more feasible target.

“We’re not running out of time but we realize that we need to get points,” Nelson said. 

They host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night in the first leg of a back-to-back that ends with a Wednesday meeting with the Seattle Kraken.

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC