Giancarlo Stanton, Jonathan Loaisiga added to New York Yankees injured list

The New York Yankees won’t have slugger Giancarlo Stanton for a while after the club placed him on the 10-day IL with a right calf strain.

The move came a day after he was forced to leave Tuesday’s win over the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh inning. The injury was revealed on Wednesday following an MRI with the results coming just before the first pitch in the Bombers’ second game against the O’s.

The results of the MRI were still pending when Yankees skipper Aaron Boone met with reporters for his scheduled media availability. Boone said the night before that Stanton had sensed the injury while warming up in the sixth for his at-bat.

Stanton’s absence is a big blow to the Yankees’ offense. Stanton leads New York in RBIs with 35 and is tied for second on the team in home runs this season with 11.

And in another blow for the Yankees, the team also placed right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga on the 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation.

“He’s gone through some tests in the last couple of days,” Boone said about the reliever. “Similar to what he dealt with last year, probably not as severe. Just feels like it’s probably something as a precaution we need to be smart here and take a couple of weeks and hopefully, that’s all it is.”

New York did get some players back, announcing that Joey Gallo was brought off the COVID -19 injured list. The team also recalled JP Sears and David McKay from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.