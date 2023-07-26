Giants and Andrew Thomas agree on 5-year, $117 million extension

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

EAST RUTHERFORD — The New York Giants have locked up a very important piece to their offensive line for the foreseeable future.

New York agreed to a five-year, $117 million extension with All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas as first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. Thomas’ new deal includes an offensive-line record $67 million in guaranteed money at signing.

Thomas is now a member of the Giants organization through the 2029 season.

Of all the recent draft picks, the Giants’ selection of Thomas has been one of their most successful. The former fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has become one of the most dominant tackles in the game today. His elite 89.1 Pro Football Focus ranking has him among the best at his position heading into his fourth season. He was a big part of New York winning their first playoff game in over a decade against Minnesota in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

In ESPN’s offseason position rankings judged by players, coaches, and team executives, Thomas was ranked as the seventh-best tackle in football. Now, at just 24 years old, he is expected to be the long-time stalwart in his position while protecting Daniel Jones for the long-term future.

It’s now the fourth extension general manager Joe Schoen has gotten done before the start of camp. Daniel Jones, Dexter Lawrence, and Saquon Barkley are all under new contracts heading into the 2023 season with Thomas now joining them. He joins a young core of Giants that are looking to make their mark and continue the recent success they’ve had.

New York opens their second training camp under Brian Daboll Wednesday morning.

