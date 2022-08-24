Giants head coach Brian Daboll looking to avoid repeat of 2005 brawl-filled practice with Jets

Brian Daboll is aware of what happened the last time the Giants and Jets held a joint practice together.

But the new Giants head coach didn’t seem too concerned that history would repeat itself when they do again on Thursday for the first time since 2005. The Giants will host the Jets at their East Rutherford practice facility ahead of Sunday’s preseason finale next door at MetLife Stadium.

“I’ve heard some stories about that, about the last one. It was a while back, right?” Daboll said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for (Jets head coach Robert Saleh). I really got to meet him at the owner’s meetings back in March or April whenever it was, and then when we talked about potentially practicing against one another.”

Typically the two teams would practice against one another twice, but because of the Jets’ schedule this week, the two head coaches settled on one day. The aim for Daboll is to get “good work” in and “practice the right way.”

And avoiding the extracurricular activities would be nice as well for the Giants coach.

“I just heard it was a couple of brawls in there. We’ll to try to stay from that,” Daboll said referring to what happened in the past.

It was 2005 the last time the two New York football clubs practiced with one another up at the University of Albany. It was a brawl-filled day right from the jump with a sideline clearing mele that kicked the practice off.

At one point Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and Jets defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson got into a verbal altercation. The two coaches this time around Daboll and Saleh seem to be trying to avoid the extracurriculars from last time around.

“It’s almost like you’re practicing against your team. I’d say it’s pretty competitive, but you still want to take care of one another knowing that you only have so many guys,” Daboll said. “You want to try to keep people up, stay away from the quarterback, and having the conversations I’ve had with Coach Saleh up until this point, they’ve been good.”