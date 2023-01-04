Giants disturbed by NFL reportedly wanting to restart Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin incident

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — While the Giants tried to practice on Wednesday with heavy hearts over the current situation with Damar Hamlin, there was also disappointment among some players over the NFL’s apparent plan to continue to play Monday’s game.

The NFL has been on the defensive after ESPN indicated during the broadcast that the players would have five minutes to warm up before play resumed while Hamlin was lying on the field being attended. NFL vice president of operations Troy Vincent insisted on a conference call and again on Wednesday denied that the league had put a window to restart the game.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET INSURANCE! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

Broadcaster Joe Buck and ESPN have maintained that their recounting of the evolving situation was accurate, and Giants safety Julian Love and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson weren’t thrilled with the NFL’s attempt to restart the game.

“I think that’s a huge issue. A lot can be seen in a way of trying to get the money,” Love said. “There’s money involved in all that stuff. And yeah, I think it was an insensitive way to go about things. Immediately, I thought there’s no way I would be able to continue if I was in that position. I think it’s kudos to the team, the players, the coaches who made that stand. But yeah, it was the wrong call on the NFL’s part.”

While the NFL has denied they tried to restart the game, the broadcast had shown Stefon Diggs trying to motivate his teammates on the sideline and Joe Burrow warming up by throwing passes. The NFL suspended the game more than an hour after Hamlin had been taken off the field.

It still remains unknown when or even if the game will be resumed. As for the league’s attempt to restart it, Jackson called the decision disappointing.

For more New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com

“I was more disappointed. Anger is not like… I was really disappointed with whoever has the final say to not, morally, humanity or ethically think about the situation going ahead,” Jackson said. “I feel like that wasn’t even a thought. Just imagine if was somebody, your kid, your brother, cousin, nephew, whatever it may be. Would you go back out there and play? I feel like the answer would be no, so I was more disappointed that they lacked the sensibility of the situation.”

The NFL is moving forward with games this weekend, the final one in the regular season, without any changes. The league announced that the Bengals would play at 1 p.m. on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants face the Eagles at 4: 25 p.m. on Sunday.