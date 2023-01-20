New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles: Top same game parlay at +2000

The New York Giants were able to upset the Minnesota Vikings last weekend and will now storm into Lincoln Financial Field hoping to get revenge for a season sweep.

There are plenty of lenses to view this weekend from a betting perspective, but building a Parlay is where the fun really lies. This Same Game Parlay looks like great value going into Saturday’s game.

Caesars Maryland LAUNCH OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYPICS REGISTRATION BONUS $1,500!

BET INSURANCE! SIGN UP

New York Giants (9-7-1) @ Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Game Details:

Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Time: Saturday, January 21st at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 21st at 8:15 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Betting Odds:

Spread: PHI -7.5

PHI -7.5 Moneyline: PHI (-365), NYG (+285)

PHI (-365), NYG (+285) Over/Under: 48

If you want to read the full game preview, we covered it here.

Building the Ultimate Same-Game Parlay

Use our promo code below to get some of the best sign-up offers for Giants vs Eagles

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150!

MNF NO-BRAINER! CLAIM OFFER

Leg 1: Giants +7

Yes, the Giants got blown out by the Eagles in their first meeting and sure, week 18 was hardly the greatest sign of confidence in the world. However, their big-time upset of the Vikings will not only instill confidence in QB Daniel Jones, but in the entire team.

Divisional games are always unpredictable and the Eagles have looked vulnerable as of late. Davis Webb almost pushed the Giants back into contention after being down 24-7 at the half and it’s not the only time Jonathan Gannon’s defense has been called into question.

The Giants should be able to stay within a touchdown when all is said and done.

Leg 2: Daniel Bellinger Anytime TD

Daniel Bellinger’s growth in this New York offense has been fun to watch. He’s played in over 80% of snaps in each of his last four games, drawing 11 total targets across that span. He scored a big touchdown against the Vikings and with Avonte Maddox officially ruled out, the Eagles will either have to compensate for stability over the top by putting Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the slot, or leave the seams vulnerable. If the latter happens, don’t be surprised to see another Bellinger barrage.

Leg 3: Daniel Jones over 219 passing yards

Daniel Jones exploded against the Vikings and it’s not the first time he’s done that this season. Since week 12, Jones has thrown 12 touchdowns and 1 interception (A pivot bet here would be under 0.5 interceptions). But with this Eagles offense being as dynamic as it is, there is a good chance Jones will have to throw from behind, making this 219 number seem very attainable.

Leg 4: Saquon Barkley under 84.5 rushing yards

This bet goes hand in hand with the one above. Saquon Barkley’s impact against the Eagles may be felt more as a receiving threat or as a pass-blocker. He’ll no doubt run the ball, but he’s only accounted for 498 yards in 7 games against the Birds up to this point, and if they do get ahead early, they won’t really fancy running their chances against such a big and bulky front four.

Parlay odds: +2000

For more NFL coverage, like this Giants and Eagles parlay, visit amNY Sports