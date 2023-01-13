Giants get 2 nominations to All-Pro teams: Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas celebrate career years

The New York Giants may be days away from their first playoff game in close to a decade, but that doesn’t mean their top players aren’t taking home some serious hardware.

Tackle Andrew Thomas and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence were both named to the second-team All-Pro roster as voted on by the Associated Press.

“It’s great to be recognized for your individual success, but I think the team’s success is better. And that’s what I’m focused on right now for playoffs. So I’m looking forward to that.” Thomas said Friday after being nominated.

Thomas has been ranked among the top left tackles in football this season with Pro Football Focus grading him out at an elite, 89.1 grading. Lawrence on the other hand set career bests in sacks, quarterback hits, and tackles.

New York selected Thomas fourth overall in the 2020 draft. After a roller-coaster rookie season, the Giants’ stalwart tackle has been a bright spot in an inconsistent group.

Lawrence was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft and has anchored a defensive line that had been ravaged by injuries throughout the regular season. New York lost Leonard Williams, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Azeez Ojulari for multiple weeks this season but is still in the top 15 against the pass. The Clemson product joined Saquon Barkley as the only two pro-bowl nominations by the Giants this season as well.

Barkley did not receive All-Pro recognition in 2022.

The New York Giants finished 9-7-1 in their first season under Brian Daboll and are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card on Sunday.

Christian Arnold contributed to this report from East Rutherford, N.J.

More for New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com