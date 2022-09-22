Giants’ Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux expect to play in Week 3 battle against Dallas

The New York Giants have won the first two games of the 2022 season thanks to a tenacious defense that has stymied back-to-back offenses. The defensive unit might be expecting to receive an even more significant boost before Monday night’s contest against Dallas.

Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux both told AM New York Sports that they expect to play against Dallas.

“Yes, for sure…divisional opponent and a big-time matchup, just trying t get prepared and get ready,” Ojulari said with a smile.

Thibodeaux’s response was far more direct, confidently saying “yes, sir!” when the question was raised.

Thibodeaux has missed the first two games of his NFL career with a knee injury he suffered against the Bengals in the preseason. Ojulari has missed the first two games with a calf injury. Ojulari, the team’s second-round pick in 2021, led the team in sacks last season with eight.

Head coach Brian Daboll was more passive when asked about his two young pass rushers.

“We have a few more days of practice…I thought they did well, I thought they did well last week too. Hopefully, we’ll get to that point. They are trending in the right direction…I’m hoping so.” Daboll said before practice.

The Giants haven’t made an official injury designation for either of their pass rushers, but it’s clear that both are expecting to see the field for the first time in 2022 on Monday night football.

