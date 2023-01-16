Giants Mike Kafka won’t take any coaching interviews leading up to game vs. Eagles

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is drawing plenty of interest for several of the vacant head coaching positions around the NFL, but he won’t be letting that get in the way of his preparation for Saturday’s divisional-round showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants have already gotten three requests to speak with Kafka from the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers and now the Indianapolis Colts. NFL policy says Kafka can begin taking interviews this week, but head coach Brian Daboll said during a virtual availability that the OC wouldn’t be meeting with anyone right now.

“Yeah, we have,” Daboll responded when asked if he had spoken to Kafka about it. “I’m not going to dive too deep into it. He’s not going to do anything. Everything’s focused on Philadelphia. This is going to be a normal week for him, for our offense. I know where his focus is. So there won’t be any interviews leading up to this game.”

Kafka had been gaining notoriety for the way he has helped the Giants’ offense this season and the turnaround of quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants are coming off a playoff win for the first time since they defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2012 and that will only draw more intrigue to Kafka as New York’s cinderella season continues.

Kafka is in his first year calling plays in the NFL, something which Daboll decided to let Kafka do at the beginning of the year. Prior to going to Daboll’s staff in New York, he had been a coach with the Kansas City Chiefs for the prior five years.

The offensive coordinator briefly addressed the situation last week when he spoke to reporters. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of those conversations and be a part of that process, but really that’s all I have to add on it,” he said at the time.

Kafka was a quarterback during his career in the NFL. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Eagles and appeared in four career games, all of which took place in 2011. Kafka also spent time with the Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vikings, Tennessee Titans, and Cincinnati Bengals.

