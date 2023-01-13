Quantcast
Giants

Giants fans have a new way to bet on the Super Bowl with NFL Exactas

Tommy Orme Posted on
Daniel Jones and the Giants are a sneaky NFL Exacta bet
Daniel Jones
AP Photo/John Munson

The NFL and the Vegas sportsbooks have introduced a new way for Giants fans and fans of all teams to bet on the Super Bowl. NFL Exactas, like exactas in horse racing, allow you to bet on the exact teams and results in the Super Bowl.

Since this is a precious bet with long odds, it can also be a really lucrative one. 

If you’re looking for a sneaky team to surprise the NFL Field with a Super Bowl appearance, I’d recommend the New York Giants.

While they are a betting longshot, they could have a relatively favorable road to Phoenix. They kick things off with a matchup against the seemingly fraudulent Minnesota Vikings, who they played very tight a few weeks ago.

A win against the Vikings would likely land them in Philadelphia to take on the Eagles (and we just saw what the Giants’ B-Team did to the Eagles just a week ago. 

Next thing you know, Brian Daboll has coached Daniel Jones to an NFC Conference Champ appearance. Crazier things have happened, and now you have to pick WHO they’ll be playing for the title.

Currently, on FanDuel Sportsbook, the Giants are getting +5500 odds to win the whole thing. That’s $10 to win $550, so you can see Vegas’s confidence level in the G-Men.

The odds get even crazier when you look at individual matchups. Tell me you can’t see Doug Pederson versus Daboll or Daboll taking on his old teammates in Buffalo. 

 

Giants’ Super Bowl Matchup Odds 

NYG vs Cincinnati Bengals

+12000

NYG vs Buffalo Bills

+7000

NYG vs Jacksonville Jaguars

+55000

NYG vs Kansas City Chiefs

+6500

NYG vs Los Angeles Chargers

+29000

This means $10 on the Jacksonville Jaguars to face the New York Giants would net you $5,500. That’s why they call it a long shot, but I can talk myself into this one.

If that’s a bit ambitious for you, I understand. How about a New York-New York Super Bowl featuring the Buffalo Bills taking down the Giants? That’s +8000 and $10 to win $880.

We’ve got more for those of you who believe in the Giants but not too much against some of the AFC’s finest, here you go:

 

Giants’ Super Bowl Loss Odds

Cincinnati Bengals beat NYG

+14000

Buffalo Bills beat NYG

+8000

Kansas City Chiefs beat NYG

+7500

Now, if you really want to try on a straightjacket, you can take the Giants to win it all against the Cincinnati Bengals for +23000 odds, which means $100 wins $23K, and I can finally pay for my wedding. Lock it in.

For more NFL betting coverage, like this Giants exacta piece, visit amNY Sports

Can the Giants be a sneaky NFL exacta bet?
New York Giants safety Dane Belton, center, intercepts a pass from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, not visible, intended for wide receiver DeVonta Smith, center right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)AP Photos

