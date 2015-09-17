Giants to honor Super Bowl XXV championship team before Falcons game

On Sunday, the Giants will salute their 1990 Super Bowl XXV championship team. Members of the team who attend the …

On Sunday, the Giants will salute their 1990 Super Bowl XXV championship team. Members of the team who attend the game vs. Atlanta will be honored at halftime to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their unforgettable season. Select members of the 1990 team will sign autographs at each entry gate from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30.

Three members of that team – Super Bowl MVP Ottis Anderson, Stephen Baker and Leonard Marshall – will sign autographs for fans starting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Bud Light Beer Garden, located directly outside the Bud Light Gate.

Tight end Mark Bavaro will sign autographs in the Chase Locker Room from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Chase Locker Room provides fans with the opportunity to win great prizes throughout the regular season, courtesy of Chase. Fans who are Chase customers are rewarded with even more unique prizes, along with the chance to win V.I.P experiences, on-field access and opportunities to get closer to the game. The Chase Locker Room is located on the exterior plaza between the MetLife Gate and Verizon Gate.

Running back Rodney Hampton, the Giants’ first-round draft choice in 1990, will sign autographs for fans at the DraftKings Fantasy zone, located outside of the MetLife and Verizon gates, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Courtyard, the Official Hotel of the NFL, invites fans to join their pregame tailgate party, located outside of MetLife Stadium between the MetLife and Verizon gates. The fun will start as soon as the parking lots open 9 a.m., and fans will also be able to hear from Giants Legend and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jeff Hostetler from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.Courtyard.com/NFL.