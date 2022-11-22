Gio Reyna’s absence in USMNT opener vs. Wales big miss for Gregg Berhalter

On their backheels against Wales during the second half of their 1-1 draw in its World Cup opener, USMNT could have used an attacking presence to help even things out. Good thing they have someone like Gio Reyna.

The Borussia Dortmund forward is one of the American’s most dynamic players, but he couldn’t even get off the bench on Monday at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Former US Women’s National Team player Aly Long, present at the World Cup in Qatar, said on Tuesday morning that Reyna was seen “shaking his head” and “putting his hands over his face” while brushing off coaches trying to console him when Berhalter opted to bring on Jordan Morris instead.

Berhalter pointed at “hamstring tightness” as to why Reyna didn’t get in — which would potentially hint at a cautious approach being taken by USMNT in regard to their young star.

“We’re building him up,” Berhalter said. “And we think he can play a big role in this tournament. The question is, when. And hopefully, on Friday, he’ll be one further step ahead.”

The 20-year-old has dealt with a litany of muscle injuries over the last year, though he’s played plenty for Dortmund over the last month leading up to the World Cup.

It still doesn’t appear to be sitting well with Reyna, who first said he felt “OK,” before upgrading himself to feeling “great.”

“[I feel] OK. A little bit of tightness over the last few days,” Reyna said. “But I played six weeks in a row with Dortmund before… I feel great. I feel really good… I felt ready to go. But it was just [Berhalter’s] decision.”

Reyna’s talent is undeniable — especially for a USMNT squad that needs all the playmaking help it could get with its largest weakness being a legitimate finisher up front. In 10 Bundesliga games (just three starts) this season, he’s scored twice while adding a pair of Champions League assists in five matches to his ledger.

“We need him in this team,” Pulisic said of Reyna last week. “When he’s healthy, we’re better.”

He should be available for Friday’s mammoth match against England with a result necessary to keep its World Cup dream alive — and it shouldn’t be much of a debate whether or not he sees the pitch in Qatar.

For more on USMNT and Gio Reyna, visit AMNY.com