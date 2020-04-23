Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Vin Scully doing fine after fall

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Vin Scully was hospitalized after falling in his home on Tuesday, as first reported by the LA Times.

The 92-year-old is resting comfortably and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, per a Los Angeles Dodgers spokesperson.

“I won’t be doing anymore head first sliding, I never liked it,” Scully jokingly released in a statement.

Scully is considered one of the greatest sports broadcasters ever, spending 67 seasons as the voice of the Dodgers, beginning in 1950 when the club was still in Brooklyn.

At the age of 25, he became the youngest broadcaster ever to call a World Series — the 1953 Fall Classic between the Dodgers and New York Yankees.

Scully followed the Dodgers to Los Angeles when the team moved in 1957 and remained the voice of the team until his retirement in 2016.

During that stretch, he provided memorable vocal backdrops for some of the greatest moments in sports history including Hank Aaron’s record-breaking 715th-career home run in 1974, Mookie Wilson’s game-winning dribbler that went through the legs of Bill Buckner in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, Kirk Gibson’s game-winning homer in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, and Joe Carter’s Series-winning home run in 1993.

Scully received the Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, was enshrined on Hollywood’s “Walk of Fame,” and was even awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.