Heisman Trophy update: Best bets, biggest risers, more after Week 6

We’re six weeks into the college football season, and we’ve already seen movement in the Heisman Trophy odds, especially after last year’s winner, Bryce Young, had to miss this past week due to injury.

Each week we’ll take a look at how the odds are shifting in the Heisman Trophy race to try to help you identify the best bets or the biggest odds movement that might be best to ignore. While one or two weeks might not be enough to persuade you to change your bet, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the shifts in lines to see if it indicates value changes.

So what are the odds after Week 6?

Updated Heisman Trophy Odds

PLAYER ODDS TO WIN C.J. Stroud -140 Caleb Williams +1000 Bryce Young +1400 Hendon Hooker +1400 Dorian Thompson-Robinson +1600 Blake Corum +1600 D.J. Uiagalelei +2200

Heisman Trophy odds courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook. To view, click here

With the injury to Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud (-140) has become the runaway favorite, seeing his odds climb from +150 last week. That will happen when you throw for six touchdowns, which he did against Michigan State to up his season total to 24 while also throwing for 1,737 yards in six games. Those are truly impressive numbers, and if he can keep doing that when the competition actually gets tough, nobody is taking the Heisman trophy from him.

This means it might be hard for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (+1400) to claim back-to-back Heisman Trophies now that he missed last week’s game. His odds have fallen to such an extent that he’s now tied with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (+1400).

Hooker starred again as the Vols steamrolled LSU 40-13 and move to 5-0 overall for the season. Hooker was 17-for-27 for 239 yards and two touchdowns in the air while adding another 56 yards on the ground. He has thrown for ten touchdowns without throwing an interception all season and has added three more touchdowns on the ground to enter the conversation. With Tennessee taking on Alabama next week, it’s the perfect opportunity for Hooker to move his name even higher up this list.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams (+1000), remains the player best positioned to challenge Stroud given the high-profile nature of his team and his current performance. Williams is now up to 1,590 yards passing on the season with 14 touchdowns and just one interception, plus three more touchdowns on the ground. USC will get a test against 20th-ranked Utah on Saturday, so Williams could cement himself as a potential threat to Stroud with a good gamer in primetime.

Last week, we covered Clemson quarterback D.J. Uigalelei (+2200) as an intriguing darkhorse candidate given his rushing and passing upside and his odds did improve from +2500, but the best darkhorse bet now might be UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (+1600). Thompson-Robinson announced himself on the big stage with a 299-yard, five-touchdown performance against those same Utah Utes.

UCLA looks for real under Chip Kelly and Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 1,510 yards and 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions this season while adding 231 rushing yards and four additional touchdowns. The Bruins will get a week off before going on the road against 12th-ranked Oregon and then facing Stanford at home, so tow more strong performances could make the senior a real contender to at least be a finalist.

For more college football betting coverage like this Heisman Trophy piece, visit amNY Sports