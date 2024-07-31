Huascar Brazoban ready to bolster, add versatility to Mets bullpen

Jun 14, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Huascar Brazoban (31) throws the ball during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

QUEENS, NY — Huascar Brazoban knew that the Miami Marlins were going to trade him before Tuesday night’s deadline. He just was not expecting it to be to the Mets.

“I was surprised at first when I heard the team that traded for me because I kept hearing rumors and rumors and I never heard the Mets,” the 34-year-old right-handed reliever said through an interpreter when he arrived at Citi Field for the very first time on Wednesday morning. “Once I heard the news, I was really excited. I’ve pitched here in this city so I kind of know how it is around here.”

Setting aside his familiarity with the area thanks to the city’s dense population of his compatriot Dominicans and former teammates who settled here — making it a destination he always wanted to explore whether he was in town playing with the Marlins or Colorado Rockies — Brazoban’s excitement for joining the Mets derives from being dropped into a playoff race.

Miami is one of the worst teams in the National League this season after making a surprising run to the postseason last year.

“Last year with the Marlins, we made the playoffs and it was a beautiful time,” Brazoban said. “When you’re trying to push for a playoff spot, the game starts to heighten and it becomes a lot more exciting.”

In New York, Brazoban immediately becomes an invaluable piece of a Mets bullpen that had been revamped in recent weeks by president of baseball operations David Stearns. Leading up to the trade deadline, he acquired Phil Maton and Tyler Zuber from the Tampa Bay Rays along with Ryne Stanek from the Seattle Mariners.

Brazoban might be the most intriguing and important arm added to the mix. He is having a career year, sporting a 2.93 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 34 strikeouts in 30.2 innings pitched. His versatility will make him an immediate option for multi-inning situations or as a late-inning set-up man for closer Edwin Diaz.

“He’s a guy who can pitch in high leverage, he can pitch multiple innings, and he can bounce back well, too,” manager Carlos Mendoza said.

It is a role that the newest Met is more than happy with taking as the postseason race continues to heat up.

“I’m ready from the first inning. If they call my name, I’ll be prepared,” Brazoban said. “I’m the type of pitcher that competes and tries to go out there and win every day and just attack the hitters every single time I’m out on that mound.”

