Islanders injury news: Cal Clutterbuck out for season, Scott Mayfield sidelined 4-6 weeks

The New York Islanders announced on Thursday that left-winger Cal Clutterbuck will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a shoulder injury that will require surgery while defenseman Scott Mayfield is dealing with a lower-body injury that will force him to miss 4-to-6 weeks.

The 34-year-old had missed each of his team’s last two games due to the injury, though his absence Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers fueled speculation just 24 hours before the NHL trade deadline that the veteran fourth-liner would be dealt.

The Islanders labeled it as maintenance, however, before signing him to a two-year extension on Monday. He missed Tuesday night’s 3-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators as well, where Ross Johnston slotted into his spot next to Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin.

Mayfield’s injury comes as more of a surprise considering he played in Tuesday’s victory that included his third goal of the season midway through the third period that proved to be the game-winner. He did take a shot to the foot shortly after but remained in the game until its completion.

The 29-year-old appeared in each of his team’s first 61 games this season, posting 18 points with a minus-5 rating.

In his absence, head coach Barry Trotz will have an opportunity to give regular playing time to two of his younger blueliners in Sebastian Aho and Robin Salo — the latter considered one of the organization’s top prospects that will push for regular playing time in the NHL next season.