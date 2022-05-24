Jacob deGrom injury update: Mets ace increasing long toss, could throw bullpen session this weekend

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was seen throwing in the outfield at Citi Field on Tuesday afternoon while his team is in San Francisco taking on the Giants — and now there is an official update to go with it.

Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said that the two-time Cy Young Award winner has increased the distance in his long toss to 95 to 100 feet (h/t Deesha Thosar, Daily News). It’s possible that he could throw off a mound in a bullpen session this weekend.

It would be deGrom’s first time throwing off a hill since he was placed on the injured list — ultimately the 60-day IL — just before the start of the 2022 regular season due to a stress reaction in his right scapula.

Hefner’s remarks come shortly after MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on his podcast that the 33-year-old could return to action for the Mets sooner than an expected July timetable.

“deGrom, I finally heard a timetable. Somebody with the Mets told me late June,” he said. “To me, that seems optimistic. I’m looking at July… they felt June is a possibility for deGrom.”

It would be a spot of good news for a Mets team that has seen its pitching rotation mangled by injuries throughout the first two months of the season.

Along with deGrom’s absence, the Mets lost Max Scherzer for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a left oblique injury during Thursday’s win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tylor Megill, who had performed admirably in deGrom’s spot in the rotation, also hit the 15-day IL retroactive May 12 due to right biceps inflammation.

His rehab is believed to be a bit ahead of deGrom’s, per Thosar.

