Jeff McNeil looking to become 2nd Mets player to win batting title: ‘There’s a lot of pride’

Jeff McNeil woke up on Tuesday morning with the National League lead in batting average after Freddie Freeman went a collective 0-for-8 on Sunday and Monday for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Entering Tuesday evening’s series opener against the Washington Nationals, the 30-year-old lefty is coming off a red-hot series against the Atlanta Braves in which he went 7-for-13 with a home run and two RBI.

It extended his hitting streak to eight games where he’s batting .486 (17-for-37), raising his season mark to .326 — one point ahead of Freeman for the NL lead.

The Mets have only had one other batting champion in franchise history when Jose Reyes batted .337 in 2011.

“There’s a lot of pride. We’re proud of Jeff and what he’s done,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said on Tuesday. “Especially when you’re competing against the best hitters in the world.”

For someone as superstitious as Showalter, who will always let you know that the baseball gods will laugh at you when you tell them your plans, such remarks about McNeil’s pursuit of a batting title were uncommon.

“Yeah, I talk to Jeff about it now and then. I even talked to him about it a little today,” he said. “He doesn’t ever come up and say this and that. He’s chasing the team stuff. If that’s a byproduct of it, so be it… It hasn’t quite gotten the notice and notoriety that it normally would have because of where we are as a team. I guess that’s a good thing.”

Another byproduct of McNeil’s big season is that he ranks second on the Mets’ all-time batting average list (.307) only behind John Olerud’s .315.

It remains to be seen just how many more games this regular season McNeil will have to clinch the title thanks to the ceaseless rain in Queens, but Showalter said that he won’t put the decision of playing or sitting in the “Squirrel’s” hands if he has the lead on the final day of the season.

“I would never put him in that position. I don’t think that’s fair to him,” Showalter said. “But I’ll probably look at the Dodgers [to see how Freeman is doing]… Let’s see what tomorrow brings. I think it’s something that the manager should be aware of.”

For more on Jeff McNeil and the Mets, visit AMNY.com