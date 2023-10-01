Jets vs. Chiefs Week 4 Inactive List: Al Woods a surprise healthy scracth

The New York Jets turf received an upgrade at MetLife Stadium during the offseason.

EAST RUTHERFORD — We’re close to an hour away before the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs kick off Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.

As always, the inactive list for both teams has been announced and there’s one big surprise for the Jets to focus on.

Let’s get to it.

New York Jets

RB – Izzy Abanikanda

WR – Jason Brownlee

OL – Wes Schweitzer

LB – Zaire Barnes

DL – Al Woods

S – Tony Adams

Notes

Woods is the surprise inactive today for several reasons. First, the Chiefs have run the ball very effectively to start the 2023 season and a run stuffer like Woods can come in handy. That being said, he has minimal skill as a pass rusher, and New York is focused on getting after Mahomes today.

Barnes and Abanikanda are two rookies who have yet to see the field to start their NFL careers. The team is still very high on them both though.

Wes Schweitzer and Tony Adams are both out for their second straight game. Adams is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in Dallas while Schweitzer is recovering from a concussion.

Kansas City Chiefs

LB Nick Bolton

CB Jaylen Watson

DE BJ Thompson

OL Mike Caliendo

DT Neil Farrell

DT Keondre Coburn

Notes

Bolton is one of the premier linebackers in all of football and he is out for today’s game. It’s highly significant because it means the middle of the field could be available to the Jets.

Watson is the only other starter missing time tonight for Kansas City – all of their other stars are ready to go and alert in front of a road crowd.

