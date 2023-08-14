Jets sign 4x Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook to 1-year deal

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

FLORHAM PARK — In an offseason that has already seen the acquisition of a Hall-of-Fame quarterback, the New York Jets continue to make moves to improve the team for a championship run.

New York has agreed to a one-year deal with four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, which can pay him up to $8.6 million, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cook will be 28 in August but has been one of the most dependable backs in football over the last few seasons. In six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Cook has totaled just under 6,000 yards on just under 1,300 carries. His 4.7 yards per carry is among the best at his position. Minnesota released him during the 2023 offseason after the Florida St. product refused to take a pay cut and trade negotiations broke down.

The Jets were one of several teams to have an interest in the talented running back. The Miami Dolphins, a place Cook wanted to go to originally had initial interest but did not meet Cook’s high contract demands. New England and Buffalo were also known to be in the mix.

With Cook’s signing, New York is now able to slowly bring their young runner Breece Hall back from injury at a reduced pace as he recovers from his ACL surgery. With Hall and Cook in the backfield together, the Jets will have one of the best 1-2 tandems in all of football.

New York has already brought in Aaron Rodgers, and Allen Lazard to a team with reigning offensive and defensive rookies of the year. Now with the addition of Cook, the Jets’ chances at a Super Bowl run have only just increased.

