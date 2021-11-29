Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Jets

Jets’ Zach Wilson shakes off ‘frustrating’ start in return from injury

By
0
comments
Posted on
Zach Wilson Jets
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson made his first appearance since Week 7.
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, there was a moment during the New York Jets’ 21-14 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon where it looked as though everything was going to unravel.

And in typical Jets fashion, too.

Zach Wilson’s shovel pass that hit the back of running back Ty Johnson and was intercepted highlighted an opening four drives saw him start 1-of-6 for 11 yards and the Jets go down 14-3 against a lowly Texans team. 

But the rookie, who was making his first start since Week 7 against the New England Patriots before a knee injury sidelined him, stabilized.

He completed 13-of-his-last-18 attempts for 134 yards while leading a pair of touchdown drives — one that ended with his first career rushing score.

“It’s good to be back. Rusty, for sure,” Wilson said. “Frustrating, emotions were going up and down. But I thought the guys battled, we hit the reset button every single play. And I was proud of the way the guys kept going.”

It was an important stabilization for the perceived franchise quarterback, though his first-quarter struggles remain an issue. So far this season, Wilson has completed just 10-of-28 passes (35.71%) for 75 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions.

“For sure, I’ve got to be able to move on from the beginning of the game,” Wilson admitted.

It’s all a part of the learning process, according to first-year head coach Robert Saleh.

“It’s being a rookie,” Saleh said. “We said the objective in this game was to try to get him as comfortable as possible early. I thought we were able to do that on the [first] touchdown drive we had.

New York City’s Status as a Melting Pot is Most on Display within its Caribbean Neighborhoods

amRUSH

“There are growing pains, being able to recognize things, trust your week of preparation. As he gets older and gets a lot more reps, he’ll get better at it.”

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC