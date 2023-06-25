Josh Donaldson guaranteed ‘a lot’ of playing time by Yankees despite struggles

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was approximately 30 minutes late to his pregame press conference prior to Sunday’s 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers after having what he described as a “long conversation” with slumping veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson.

And it also came with a vote of confidence.

“He’s going to play a lot,” Boone said. “I know there’s a lot in there. I just want to get him going because I know he can be a key figure for us… [We had] a long conversation. Just him and I talking. I’m sorry it spilled over. We’re good. We’re on the same page.”

The 37-year-old has been a non-factor at the plate this season after dealing with a hamstring strain that has limited him to just 21 games. He’s slashing a measly .125/.197/.406 (.603 OPS) with six home runs and eight RBI.

And while Boone implored that he’d play a lot, Donaldson has been benched each of the last three games and is 0-for-his-last-15 over his last five appearances and 3-for-his-last-37 (.081) since June 8.

His struggles have highlighted the Yankees’ offensive woes coming from the third-base position this season. Bronx third basemen are batting just .190 this season with a .611 OPS.

It was always unfair to suggest that Donaldson could recreate his MVP-like play from 2015, especially considering where he’s at in his career. But he had still shown an ability to hit for power, including a 33-home-run season with the Atlanta Braves in 2019 and an additional 26 with the Minnesota Twins two seasons ago.

He hit just 15 home runs in 132 games during his first season with the Yankees last season but is still receiving support from the organization — which will result in regular playing time.

“Obviously last year, he had a subpar offensive season, but prior to that, he’s always been an above-average offensive player,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on Tuesday. “This year he got out of the gates looking good and then he got hurt. And then he reaggravated his injury. So he’s been down for a long period of time. I’d like to get him some runway here where he gets consistent at-bats and then can get on a roll and be in a better position to judge.”

