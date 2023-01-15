Julius Randle’s 42 points leads Knicks over Detroit Pistons

The Knicks continued their recent upswing on Sunday afternoon with a 117–104 victory over the Pistons in Detroit for their third straight win and a seventh triumph in their last eight games.

Power forward Julius Randle, in the midst of a stellar year, led the team’s winning effort with a whopping 42 points while grabbing 15 rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Point guard Jalen Brunson added another 27 points, four assists, and five rebounds.

Interestingly, Immanuel Quickley came off the bench and played for 34 minutes — spending more time on the floor than RJ Barrett, who finished with 27 minutes. Quickley recorded 17 points in the game.

Sunday’s win marks the 11th straight for New York over the Pistons. Detroit hasn’t beaten the Knicks since Nov. 6, 2019, the end of its eight-game winning streak over New York. The Knicks have now swept this year’s four-game season series by an average of 19 points.

New York led by seven at halftime and increased the margin to 90-80 on Randle’s buzzer-beating tip at the end of the third.

The Knicks started the fourth with a 10-2 run, including five from Quickley to go up 100-82 with 9:43 left.

Detroit cut the deficit to 105-98 on Isaiah Livers’ 3-pointer, but the game was delayed for several minutes by a malfunctioning shot clock. Randle’s 3-pointer put the margin back to double figures, and he answered Bey’s basket with one of his own.

Randle helped the Knicks clinch the game from the line.

The Knicks led by as many as 20 in the first half, taking advantage of Isaiah Stewart’s foul trouble, but Bey and Kevin Knox II helped Detroit cut the deficit to 62-55 at halftime.

New York will next head back to Madison Square Garden to host the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Now sitting at a 25–19 record, the team is currently holding onto the sixth seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

For more coverage of the Knicks, head to amNY.com.