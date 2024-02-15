Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Kodai Senga’s 2024 workload an early hot topic for Mets’ ace

By Posted on
Kodai Senga Mets
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

It is natural to assume that Kodai Senga is going to take another step forward in 2024, his sophomore campaign in Major League Baseball with the Mets. 

His rookie season could not have gone much better even after the majority of the support system in Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer was traded away. The 31-year-old right-hander garnered Rookie of the Year and Cy Young consideration, posting a 2.98 ERA in 166.1 innings, and striking out 202 batters in the process behind the vaunted ghost forkball.

Senga managed the high level despite a completely revamped workload. In a decade in Japan, he would pitch just once a week for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks and threw more than 148 innings in a season just twice.

The Mets tweaked his schedule last season as to not too much on his plate, though it’s uncertain if there are plans to flirt with as large a workload as, say, 180 innings in 2024.

“It’s going to be a lot of conversations,” first-year manager Carlos Mendoza said. “It’s going to be day to day, not only with him but with [pitching coach Jeremy Hefner]. A lot of people are going to be involved with the decision-making as well, whether it’s his trainers, our trainers, and all that, but it’s going to be fluid.”

Kodai Senga Mets
Kodai Senga (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

It is more than likely that the Mets are going to institute a six-man rotation this season and not just because of Senga. Luis Severino has been hampered by injuries for years, Sean Manaea spent a large portion of 2023 in the bullpen, Jose Quintana is coming off half a season after undergoing rib surgery in the spring, and Adrian Houser has pitched more than 111 innings just once in the last five years.

Joey Lucchesi, Jose Butto, David Peterson, and Tylor Megill will be given a shot to assume that No. 6 role in the rotation to preserve the top-five arms. But more innings from Senga in 2024 will only be a good thing. Fangraphs even has him projected for 182 innings this year.

 

“We don’t know how the schedule is going to pan out with the off days or road days, whatnot,” Senga said. “But whether it’s short rest or long rest, I plan to be ready for anything that comes my way.”

For more on Kodai Senga and the Mets, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Related Articles

More from around NYC