‘Jeter in KC is a regular player’ Manny Ramirez takes swing at Yankees captain, fans

The phrase “Manny being Manny” has been synonymous with the former Boston Red Sox.

Manny Ramirez played for the Red Sox from eight seasons totaling over 274 home-runs and winning two World Series.

In his latest appearance to Fenway Park Monday night, the former World Series MVP spoke about the New York Yankees and the importance of the Red Sox/Yankees rivalry.

“You gotta understand this, if you haven’t played in New York or Boston, you’re not in the big leagues” Ramirez said on NESN. “It’s like if you put Derek Jeter in Kansas City in those years, he’s just a regular player.”

While the quote has been taken out of context over the last few hours, the NESN team and Ramirez spoke highly on Jeter and the fans of both New York and Boston.

Ramirez would later add that Jeter stepped up in the biggest playoff moments for the Yankees which made him “the greatest.”

Manny and Jeter were a part of some of the biggest playoff moments in baseball history while with the Red Sox and Yankees. In 2003, an Aaron Boone walk-off home-run in Game 7 sent the Yankees to the World Series.

In 2004, The Red Sox became the first baseball team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit to win the ALCS, and later, their first World Series in 86 years.

The former left fielder threw out the first pitch for the Red Sox last night and received his Hall of Fame plaque from the Red Sox.

Ramirez missed the expected Hall-of-Fame ceremony back on May 26 due to a scheduling conflict.

Whether it’s his unique antics of strong power bat, Manny Ramirez was a character unlike anything baseball has seen before or since his retirement. His kind words towards Jeter and New York Yankee fans will only add to the mystique the phrase “Manny being Manny” brings.

